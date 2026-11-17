Exalate leadership - Hilde Van Brempt, Henk De Metsenaere and Francis Martens

Henk De Metsenaere - Exalate CEO

The Belgian software company strengthens its enterprise leadership as co-founder Francis Martens becomes CTO. Both founders remain on the board.

- Henk De Metsenaere, CEO of Exalate

ANTWERP, BELGIUM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exalate, the enterprise integration software company, has named Henk De Metsenaere as Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder Francis Martens, who has led the company until now, becomes Chief Technology Officer, focusing on technology architecture and development. Martens and co-founder Hilde Van Brempt remain on the board of directors, continuing to guide the company's long-term strategy.

The leadership transition follows 15 years of founder-led, profitable growth. With roots in iDalko, founded in Antwerp in 2011 within the Atlassian ecosystem, Exalate has grown into an independent, profitable software business serving more than 2,500 customers across 85 countries, supported by over 200 partners.

Henk De Metsenaere joins as enterprises increasingly depend on capabilities beyond their own organizations. Acquisitions, partnerships, and external service providers create opportunities for growth, but realizing their value requires companies to coordinate operations across different systems, processes, and responsibilities.

His mandate is to establish Exalate as a standard enterprise integration choice for complex, changing environments, connecting workflows across systems, teams, and company boundaries.

“An enterprise's ability to draw on capabilities beyond its own organization shapes its capacity to grow and adapt,” said Henk De Metsenaere, CEO of Exalate.“The challenge is making those relationships work across different systems, legal boundaries, and responsibilities without giving up control. Exalate has engineered a reliable answer to that problem, and my focus is to make it the default standard for enterprise integration.”

De Metsenaere brings experience from multinational technology companies and entrepreneurial ventures. He previously held roles at SAP, Sun Microsystems, and Siemens Automation and co-founded predictive analytics company Tangent Works. In 2021, Siemens Digital Industries Software selected Tangent Works.

“Our vision for Exalate is to build a worldwide network of connected companies that can work together at the flip of a switch,” said Francis Martens, co-founder and CTO of Exalate.“AI is becoming a catalyst for this vision, helping to tame the complexities that come with integrations. With Henk in the driver's seat, I'll be able to focus on translating this vision into a trustworthy solution that just works.”

“As we look ahead, it's important to us that Exalate continues to grow without losing the qualities that have brought us this far. In Henk, we see someone who understands what we've built, respects the people and relationships behind it, and brings the experience and perspective to help us take it further," said Hilde Van Brempt, co-founder and board member.

Exalate develops integration software that allows organizations to synchronize operational work across different systems while maintaining independent control over what information is exchanged and how. Its approach combines configurable synchronization logic, in-product AI assistance, and implementation expertise developed through years of complex enterprise integration work.

For existing customers and partners, the leadership transition preserves continuity in their established contacts, support channels, and commercial relationships.

Dafina Hristova

Exalate

+ +32 33180081

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Exalate appoints Henk De Metsenaere as CEO to grow its enterprise integration business News Provided By Exalate NV November 17, 2026, 09:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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