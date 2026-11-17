Shaffra establishes Saudi headquarters as AI workforce deployments grow
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 17 November 2026: As Saudi Arabia marks the Year of Artificial Intelligence, Shaffra, the GCC-born AI Workforce Platform building Autonomous AI Teams for enterprises and governments, has established its headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This builds on its existing operations with the public and private sectors across the GCC, supporting its next phase of growth.
Shaffra’s deployments to date provide a foundation for this next phase, with AI employees already supporting customer-facing services and internal business functions. Shaffra’s AI Call Center handles approximately 7,000–8,000 calls per day in KSA. Across internal functions, Shaffra has deployed AI employees in HR, with its recruitment solutions having supported an estimated 15,000–20,000 interviews. For one client, annual employee assessment costs fell from approximately $120,000 – $150,000 to $30,000, while the number of employees assessed increased from 300 to 7,000. The client was able to extend assessment coverage to more employees while reducing annual expenditure.
The company reports that its AI Project Managers have saved between 700,000 and 800,000 work hours in 2026 to date. In a separate enterprise research deployment, AI can produce output in approximately 30–45 minutes for a task that previously involved more than 30 researchers working for six to seven months. Researchers then review and validate the output, enabling them to focus on analysis and quality while AI handles the gathering and processing of information.
Alharith Alatawi, CEO and Co-Founder of Shaffra, said: “Saudi Arabia’s push for AI capabilities has created an environment where organisations are increasingly willing to put the technology to work. Shaffra’s growth reflects that opportunity, and our priority is to make Autonomous AI Teams a practical part of how enterprises and governments operate worldwide, with AI employees adapted to local needs and designed to support people in their work. We want KSA to be a source of globally relevant AI workforce technology, shaped by the needs of the organisations and people using it.”
Saudi Arabia’s AI development is supported by workplace adoption and a national focus on investment. HP’s 2026 Work Relationship Index found that 60% of Saudi workers surveyed reported using AI agents, while the National Strategy for Data and AI targets SAR 75 billion in domestic and foreign investment.
Through Shaffra’s Enterprise AI Workforce Platform, organisations can design and deploy Autonomous AI Teams for various functions. The platform incorporates Subconscious AI, Shaffra’s Saudi-built cognitive architecture, which helps AI employees retain relevant knowledge and context across ongoing work while improving reasoning efficiency.
Shaffra’s clients collectively saved two million work hours every month in 2025 using its Autonomous AI Teams. Its recent expansion into the Caspian region, through a regional headquarters in Azerbaijan, marked its first move beyond the GCC. Backed by stc and Omantel alongside global technology leaders, the company has raised more than $10 million.
The company expects 2027 to be a pivotal year for implementation as organisations begin to realise the benefits of AI investments and initiatives started in 2026.
Shaffra’s deployments to date provide a foundation for this next phase, with AI employees already supporting customer-facing services and internal business functions. Shaffra’s AI Call Center handles approximately 7,000–8,000 calls per day in KSA. Across internal functions, Shaffra has deployed AI employees in HR, with its recruitment solutions having supported an estimated 15,000–20,000 interviews. For one client, annual employee assessment costs fell from approximately $120,000 – $150,000 to $30,000, while the number of employees assessed increased from 300 to 7,000. The client was able to extend assessment coverage to more employees while reducing annual expenditure.
The company reports that its AI Project Managers have saved between 700,000 and 800,000 work hours in 2026 to date. In a separate enterprise research deployment, AI can produce output in approximately 30–45 minutes for a task that previously involved more than 30 researchers working for six to seven months. Researchers then review and validate the output, enabling them to focus on analysis and quality while AI handles the gathering and processing of information.
Alharith Alatawi, CEO and Co-Founder of Shaffra, said: “Saudi Arabia’s push for AI capabilities has created an environment where organisations are increasingly willing to put the technology to work. Shaffra’s growth reflects that opportunity, and our priority is to make Autonomous AI Teams a practical part of how enterprises and governments operate worldwide, with AI employees adapted to local needs and designed to support people in their work. We want KSA to be a source of globally relevant AI workforce technology, shaped by the needs of the organisations and people using it.”
Saudi Arabia’s AI development is supported by workplace adoption and a national focus on investment. HP’s 2026 Work Relationship Index found that 60% of Saudi workers surveyed reported using AI agents, while the National Strategy for Data and AI targets SAR 75 billion in domestic and foreign investment.
Through Shaffra’s Enterprise AI Workforce Platform, organisations can design and deploy Autonomous AI Teams for various functions. The platform incorporates Subconscious AI, Shaffra’s Saudi-built cognitive architecture, which helps AI employees retain relevant knowledge and context across ongoing work while improving reasoning efficiency.
Shaffra’s clients collectively saved two million work hours every month in 2025 using its Autonomous AI Teams. Its recent expansion into the Caspian region, through a regional headquarters in Azerbaijan, marked its first move beyond the GCC. Backed by stc and Omantel alongside global technology leaders, the company has raised more than $10 million.
The company expects 2027 to be a pivotal year for implementation as organisations begin to realise the benefits of AI investments and initiatives started in 2026.
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