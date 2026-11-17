Clapp Finance / Key word(s): Financing/Product Launch

Clapp Finance Launches Corporate Crypto Credit Lines: Crypto Lending for Businesses From 1% APR

17.11.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRAGUE, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clapp Finance today announced Corporate Crypto Credit Lines, a new way for companies to raise working capital against their digital assets instead of selling them. Clapp's crypto lending for businesses is structured individually for each client, with rates from 1% APR, negotiable LTV, multi-asset collateral and no prepayment penalties.



It is built for crypto treasury companies, crypto-native businesses, funds and high-net-worth individuals that hold digital assets but pay for payroll, taxes and infrastructure in fiat. For Balance Sheets, Not Retail Tiers According to Bitcoin Treasuries, nearly 200 public companies and more than 70 private firms now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Selling core holdings to cover short-term needs can mean exiting a long-term position at the wrong time. Borrowing against Bitcoin keeps that position intact, but fixed retail tiers rarely fit a company's cash-flow cycle. Clapp's credit desk instead structures each line around the client's collateral, liquidity needs and risk profile, proposing a term sheet for a crypto-backed credit facility within 24 hours. Rather than a fixed repayment schedule, the line adapts to the company's cash-flow cycle, an alternative to a conventional crypto business loan. "Business has never been less predictable. Markets turn, invoices slip and opportunities appear overnight, and finance teams need room to respond without giving up their long-term positions," said Ilya Stadnik, CEO of Clapp. "Corporate Credit Lines are built around that need for flexibility." Key Features

Rates from 1% APR. Pricing reflects collateral and LTV, with the lowest rates for liquid, conservative positions.

Multi-asset collateral. Secured by 20+ supported assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, USDC, PAXG and selected altcoins.

Negotiable LTV. Agreed per client, up to 90% for stablecoin collateral.

Same-day liquidity. Once terms are agreed and KYB is complete, funds typically arrive the same business day via SEPA Instant or stablecoin transfer.

No prepayment penalties. Repay partially or in full whenever cash flow allows.

Dedicated human support. A named credit desk contact.

Company spending. Credit lines will link to Clapp corporate cards for software, travel and daily expenses (coming soon). Multichain reserve access. One collateral pool will unlock funds on any supported network via API, without prefunding each chain (coming soon). Security and Availability Corporate collateral is held in segregated wallets, separate from Clapp's operational funds, and secured with Fireblocks MPC technology. Corporate Crypto Credit Lines are available now to eligible businesses, subject to KYB and credit approval. Request a term sheet at clapp/corporate-credit-line. About Clapp Clapp is a crypto finance platform founded in 2025, serving users in 130+ countries with a wallet, exchange, savings, crypto loans through flexible credit lines and a payment card. Clapp for Business offers corporate credit, with spending cards and multichain liquidity coming soon. Follow Clapp on X and LinkedIn. Media Contact Alicia Ktorides PR & Communications Manager ...nce clapp



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