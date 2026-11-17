Intershop Fall 2026 Release Advances AI-First B2B Commerce With New Agents And Enhanced Product Discovery
|
INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Intershop Fall 2026 Release advances AI-first B2B commerce with new agents and enhanced product discovery
17.11.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Intershop Fall 2026 Release advances AI-first B2B commerce with new agents and enhanced product discovery
AI development with Intershop: Faster and more effective The Intershop Documentation MCP Server helps customers and partners use AI coding tools to build and customize their commerce solutions. It gives these tools access to the Intershop knowledgebase, providing development teams with platform-specific information to support effective code generation. Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard, it extends Intershop's support for emerging AI standards to software development. Platform management made simpler and more secure with updates to the commerce core The Fall 2026 Release also makes it easier for teams to manage scheduled content, meet EU e-commerce requirements, and strengthen security in commerce solutions built by customers and partners. For more information or to request a demo, please visit the release landing page. About Intershop Communications AG Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) is a global provider of agentic commerce solutions powering digital sales for the hidden champions and global powerhouses of B2B than 300 manufacturers, wholesalers, and business associations worldwide rely on Intershop to connect, simplify, and automate commerce across regions, brands, businessmodelsand channels its unrelenting B2B focus and platform designed to handle complexity, Intershop helps businesses like Atlas Copco, Kubota, Würth, Musgrave, and RAJA grow their digital sales revenue, improve customer retention, and make their sales processes more efficient.
Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at . Intershop Press Contact
..., Tel: +49-3641-50-1000
CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by href="">EQS New - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft
|Steinweg 10
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 3641 50 0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A254211
|WKN:
|A25421
|Indices:
|CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20
|EQS News ID:
|2436620
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2436620 17.11.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment