MENAFN - IANS) Antalya (Turkey), Nov 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday announced the launch of the third phase of the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT 3.0) at the Industry Leaders' Roundtable during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya.

The roundtable was co-chaired by Minister Yadav and Helena Dyrssen, State Secretary, Ministry of Climate and Enterprise, Sweden. Also present on the occasion was Selwin Hart, Special Advisor and Assistant Secretary-General, UN Climate Action.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Yadav highlighted that geopolitical conflicts, volatile energy markets and competing development priorities make international cooperation even more important, particularly in hard-to-abate industrial sectors.

He emphasised that India's priorities of poverty alleviation, energy access, job creation and infrastructure development must advance alongside its pursuit of a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Highlighting India's climate achievements, the minister noted that the country has achieved a 37.38 per cent reduction in emissions intensity between 2005 and 2022 and reached 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity capacity, five years ahead of its target. India's additional forest carbon sink has also reached approximately 2.44 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

India's achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were given a round of applause, and the country's commitment was termed as a guiding light for other nations in the fight against climate change.

India's efforts in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors were appreciated by Hart and the European Union.

Recalling LeadIT's progress since its launch by India and Sweden in 2019, Yadav highlighted that its second phase facilitated 11 pre-pilot projects in steel and cement under the India-Sweden Industry Transition Partnership, besides expanding cooperation into low-carbon heavy-duty transport. The projects cover hydrogen-based ironmaking, electrification of industrial heat, carbon capture and utilisation, clinker substitution, industrial circularity and artificial intelligence to reduce cement demand.

LeadIT has also supported South Africa's investment plan under the Climate Investment Funds and Ethiopia's engagement on low-carbon cement, he informed.

The minister highlighted that LeadIT's membership has grown to 20 countries and 33 companies, and welcomed Brazil as its newest country member, strengthening the Global South's voice and opportunities for South-South cooperation.

LeadIT 3.0, covering 2027-2030, would shift the focus from establishing partnerships to scaling industrial projects, mobilising capital and delivering tangible results. Its three priorities will be technology development and diffusion through industrial projects; capital mobilisation and de-risking to connect projects with finance; and capacity building and policy support, including carbon markets and workforce transition.

Steel, cement and transport will remain core sectors, while the platform will remain open to new sectors and technologies.

Emphasising the need to move from feasibility studies to pilots, demonstration and replication, Minister Yadav called upon countries and companies to join the initiative and translate industrial transition commitments into action, highlighting that LeadIT 3.0 is being launched at COP31, which the Presidency has called the 'COP of Implementation'.

He stated that the transition must also create opportunities for workers, communities and developing economies.

Concluding his remarks, the minister underscored the importance of collective action in advancing the global industrial transition.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)