MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 17 (IANS) An aircraft operating on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru sector aborted its take-off at Mangaluru International Airport at around 6.05 p.m. on November 16, following which all 229 passengers and seven crew members were safely brought back to the bay, airport authorities stated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a video purportedly showing sparks from the aircraft's wing has gone viral on social media.

According to information provided by the airport authorities, the aircraft had not become airborne when the take-off was aborted. It subsequently returned to the parking bay, where the airline's engineering team carried out a detailed technical inspection.

Following the inspection, the aircraft was declared Aircraft on Ground (AOG), indicating that it was not fit to operate until the technical issue was addressed. All 229 passengers subsequently deboarded.

Airport and airline personnel were present to assist the passengers, respond to their queries and provide the necessary support following the incident.

The airline later arranged a ferry flight from Bengaluru to facilitate the onward journey of the stranded passengers. However, only 34 of the original 229 passengers travelled on the relief aircraft, which departed Mangaluru International Airport (IXE) at 12.10 a.m. on November 17.

Clarifying the circumstances surrounding the aborted take-off, airport authorities pointed out that the aircraft had not lifted off the runway and that its forward movement following the application of brakes was part of the natural momentum associated with the braking action.

They also explained that aircraft generally become airborne well before reaching the end of a runway. In this case, Mangaluru airport has a runway length of 2,330 metres, and aircraft typically take off with a substantial portion of the runway still remaining ahead of them.

The clarification was significant in understanding the incident, as the aircraft's movement along the runway after the take-off was aborted did not mean that it had become airborne or that it had used the entire runway length. The airport and airline teams coordinated the response and passenger assistance following the incident.

Airport authorities further stated that a judge, family members of an MLA and a prominent BJP leader were among those on board the aircraft that developed a technical snag.

It can also be noted that IndiGo flight 6E 6526 had to abort its take-off right before leaving the ground at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after the pilot noticed a technical issue and applied emergency braking on Monday.

The cabin crew instructed passengers to brace with heads down, and the aircraft remained on the runway before returning to the bay for deboarding.

The Madurai-bound flight scheduled to depart Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 7.20 a.m., was accelerating on the runway after receiving clearance for take-off when the crew detected a technical snag.

The pilot immediately applied the brakes. As the aircraft came to screeching halt, cabin crew announced, "Heads down. Heads down," triggering moments of anxiety among passengers.

The aircraft remained on the runway for 30 minutes before passengers were deboarded and taken to the terminal building. They were subsequently accommodated on the flight, which took off for Madurai at 9.20 a.m.

It can further be noted that a London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight carrying 270 passengers was forced to make an "emergency landing" at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on September 6 this year after developing a technical glitch shortly after take-off, sources at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIAB, said.