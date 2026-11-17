MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Music composer Arabinda Neog of the duo Arabinda-Pratikhyaa, who has created the song 'Teri Mohabbat Ka Nasha', from the upcoming Arjun Bewakoof', has deconstructed the song. He said that although the lyrics of the song follow the Qawwali format, he did not want to execute it in that traditional format.

Arabinda Neog along with Pratikhyaa are known for their work on the fan-favourite OTT series 'Gullak'. The track captures the emotions of heartbreak, sorrow and rage.

have given 'Teri Mohabbat Ka Nasha' a contemporary Qawwali-inspired sound. Arabinda's credits also include Panchayat, while their latest collaboration brings together traditional Qawwali influences and modern music production to capture the emotions of heartbreak, sorrow and rage.

Talking about the creative process, Arabinda Neog shared,“The lyrics and the feel of the song are frustratingly sad, it carries both rage and sorrow. So we knew that we wanted to give it a Qawwali vibe that has the heavy feels of a heartbreak. The composition wasn't a very typical Qawwali. A variety of instruments were used for making the track”.

He further mentioned,“There were a lot of modern supplements used, including in the sound design. Guitars, dholak, tabla and even aalap, we made use of everything tactfully. The challenge, I would say, was that lyrically the track is a Qawwali, but we did not want to execute it in that traditional Qawwali format”.

The film stars Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang, Anand Raaj and Dolly Singh, Malvi Malhotra, Jigisha Joshi, Satendra Yadav, Shikhar Mishra and Trishaan Sarkar.

Pratikhyaa said,“Our approach towards the track was going for the Qawwali feel while also taking efforts towards making it engaging. We have given it a modern touch instead of keeping it in the traditional Qawwali format to give it a relatable touch”.

Director Smita Singh said that the song isn't inspired from recent Qawwali creation trend, and has been carefully selected to complement the film's high-intensity pre-climax, where the characters find themselves caught in a whirlwind of chaos, uncertainty and unpredictability, with their relationships and emotions constantly at stake.

'Arjun Bewakoof' is a neo-noir film shot entirely across Prayagraj.