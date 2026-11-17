MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said India's horticulture production is expected to reach a record 3,869.15 lakh tonnes in 2025-26, up 4.36 per cent from 3,707.38 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

The statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare cited Chouhan saying the increase reflects the hard work of farmers and the impact of government policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister said higher production as per the Third Advance Estimates would strengthen nutritional security and contribute to higher incomes for horticulture farmers.

Chouhan observed that Indian agriculture is witnessing significant diversification, with farmers increasingly moving beyond traditional crops towards the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices, plantation crops such as cashew, coconut and cocoa, as well as aromatic and medicinal plants.

The growing interest in commercial and high-value crops is opening up new avenues of income for farmers while creating fresh opportunities for self-reliance and growth in the agricultural sector.

The minister highlighted the increase in production despite a reduction in the area under horticulture. The total area under horticultural crops in 2025-26 is estimated at approximately 297.21 lakh hectares, compared with 301.36 lakh hectares in 2024-25.

Despite the decline in cultivated area, production is projected to increase across fruits, vegetables, flowers, plantation crops, and aromatic and medicinal plants.

Fruit production is estimated to rise 4.60 per cent to 1,230.66 lakh tonnes from 1,176.49 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, supported by higher production of banana, mango, papaya, apple, pomegranate and jackfruit, the statement noted.

Vegetable production is projected to rise 4.35 per cent to 2,272.68 lakh tonnes, while the area under vegetable cultivation is estimated to increase to 119.31 lakh hectares from 117.91 lakh hectares. The growth is driven by higher production of potato, tomato, brinjal, bottle gourd, cucumber, cabbage, beans and peas.

The third advance estimates also indicated an increase in both the area and production of plantation crops, including arecanut, coconut, cashew, betel leaves and cocoa. Their combined production is estimated to increase by 7.56 per cent to 182.64 lakh tonnes. Production of aromatic and medicinal plants is also expected to rise from 9.01 lakh tonnes to 9.28 lakh tonnes.

-IANS

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