Supriya Sule Calls for Truth in Probe of Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that justice should be served and the truth behind former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and her cousin, Ajit Pawar's death, should come out. Ajit Pawar, who served as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, died on January 28 this year after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district.

Supriya Sule told reporters, "The Maharashtra Chief Minister was present in Pune and requested Amit Shah ji to get a report and expedite the entire inquiry. We hope justice is served and the truth behind what happened to Ajit Pawar ji's aircraft comes out." While Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled a bust of Ajit Pawar at the Zilla Parishad office premises in Pune, CM Devendra Fadnavis requested the Centre to expedite the probe into the plane crash.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference on Monday, NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar sparked a row as he alleged that Fadnavis had close ties with VSR Ventures founder VK Singh. He accused the Chief Minister of shielding VK Singh amid a probe into the aircraft crash that led to Ajit Pawar's death. Today, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also said, "As of now, there is no investigation in Ajit Pawar plane crash. If Rohit Pawar has any proof or documents, he can give them to HM Amit Shah or CM Devendra Fadnavis."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also questioned the Maharashtra government, alleging that an FIR into the case has not yet been registered. Sawant said, "When Ajit Pawar met with an accident, were the police stations in Pune unable to even register a complaint? Why has an FIR regarding Ajit Pawar's incident not been filed to this day? Where was it eventually filed? In Karnataka. That alone should tell you everything. Who is the Home Minister right now? This falls under the purview of the state's Chief Minister. Just provide an answer as to why there is no FIR; all other questions can follow later."

Hitting back, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Prasad Lad asked if NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar and MP Supriya Sule support party MLA Rohit Pawar's allegations against CM Fadnavis. In an open letter shared on X, Prasad Lad asked NCP(SCP) leadership to clarify its position on Rohit Pawar's remarks. He posted, "Senior leader Hon. Sharadchandra Pawar Saheb, you and MP Smt. Supriyatai Sule should clarify the party's official position on Rohit Pawar's press conference yesterday through a press conference, an official statement, a letter, or social media." "If your party does not agree with the allegations Rohit Pawar made against Maharashtra's popular Chief Minister, Hon. Devendra Fadnavis, you should clearly refute them. Otherwise, you should clearly state that the party supports the position put forward by Rohit Pawar," the BJP leader added.