Man Arrested in Udaipur for Allegedly Molesting Foreign Woman Tourist

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 17 (ANI): Udaipur Police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a foreign woman tourist in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, with a case registered at the Surajpol police station, officials said. In a post on X, Udaipur Police confirmed the arrest of the accused, identified as Aftab, and said that further legal proceedings in the matter were underway.

"Prompt action has been taken in a case of molestation involving a foreign woman, with the accused arrested and a case registered at Surajpol police station. Further action in the case is underway as per procedure. Strict legal action will be taken against those who compromise the safety, respect and dignity of tourists," they said.

Along with the official statement, the police also shared a video statement of the arrested accused, in which he expressed remorse over his actions and apologised for the incident. In the video, the accused acknowledged his mistake and said that he was ashamed of his actions. He also urged others not to engage in such behaviour and emphasised that women visiting India from foreign countries should be treated with respect.

"The mistake that I made, for which Surajpol police station registered a case and arrested me. I am very ashamed of the mistake I made. Guests coming from outside and women should be respected. I will not make this mistake again. I request everyone not to commit any mistake of this kind. The police keep a close eye on criminals like us. I am very ashamed of the mistake that I made," he said.

The police said that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in compromising the safety and dignity of tourists visiting the city. Udaipur, popularly known for its heritage sites, lakes and historical landmarks, attracts domestic and international tourists throughout the year. The police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of visitors. Further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are underway.