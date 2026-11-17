A father in southern China has come up with a smart way to curb his son's television addiction, turning screen time into a classroom experience with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). His clever hack forces the boy to answer academic questions every 10 minutes if he wants to continue watching television.

The innovative parenting trick has taken mainland Chinese social media by storm, with several parents reportedly requesting a tutorial to replicate the system on their own television sets, Shenzhen TV reported.

The father, who lives in Shenzhen and works as a taxi driver, was reportedly struggling to get his junior secondary school-going son to concentrate on his studies. The boy would spend hours watching television, leaving his father increasingly concerned about his excessive screen time.

Initially, the man tried using the television's built-in question-and-answer feature to restrict his son's viewing habits. However, the clever youngster soon figured out how to bypass the system.

The father then attempted another trick, using a smart plug to automatically switch off the television at a fixed time. But that plan also failed, as his son simply unplugged the device to continue watching.

Frustrated by his son's television obsession, the father turned to an AI application in October for a solution. The tool suggested developing a programme called a "question-answering key", which would require the boy to solve academic questions before continuing his entertainment.

The AI tool quickly generated the programme, which the father subsequently fine-tuned with its assistance before installing it on the television.

Now, whenever the boy watches TV, a question related to Chinese, mathematics or English automatically appears on the screen every 10 minutes. The questions are customised according to his academic progress at school.

However, there is a catch: getting an answer wrong means facing an additional question. The boy can return to his favourite shows only after providing the correct answer.

Interestingly, the father revealed that his son has actually started enjoying the challenge of solving questions during his television breaks. Encouraged by the unexpected response, he plans to gradually increase the difficulty level.

The father said he would need a few more days to prepare a tutorial, as he must account for the different safety and privacy settings across television models.

However, he clarified that his intention was never to completely prevent his son from watching television. Instead, he wants the arrangement to evolve into an interactive“attack-and-defence game” between the two.

“He is allowed to use various ways to break my system, and I will try my best to fix the holes. Isn't this a learning process for both of us?” the father asked.

“I will be glad if my boy finds his own way to deal with these challenges,” he added.

In another example of children using technology creatively, a 13-year-old girl from Shanghai developed an AI-powered product in August to help parents monitor their children's study habits. Her innovation went on to secure third prize at a national AI marketing competition.