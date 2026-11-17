A murder case in Gujarat's Rajkot district has left the local community shocked after a woman was allegedly killed by her own nieces and two other people following a family dispute.

The victim, identified as Hakuben Parmar, was found dead in an isolated area near Navagarh railway station in Jetpur on November 11. Initial investigations revealed that she had been murdered.

According to the investigation, Hakuben was allegedly called from Junagadh to Jetpur by her nieces, Radha and Madhu. The two sisters reportedly offered her soda mixed with a poisonous substance in an attempt to kill her.

However, when the poison failed to prove fatal, the accused allegedly strangled her with her own scarf a few hours later.

Relationship With Nephew Allegedly Triggered Family Dispute

Police investigations revealed that the murder was allegedly connected to Hakuben's relationship with her nephew, Ravi, who is the brother of the two accused sisters.

According to police findings, Radha and Madhu were strongly opposed to the relationship and had repeatedly confronted their aunt, asking her to end it. However, Hakuben allegedly refused to distance herself from Ravi.

The disagreement reportedly led to frequent arguments within the family. Tensions intensified a few days before the murder when Hakuben became involved in a heated confrontation with Radha, Madhu, Madhu's husband Laxman, also known as Lakha, and their roommate Bhupat Vaghela.

Investigators believe the ongoing family dispute over the alleged relationship eventually became the motive behind the killing.

Four Accused Arrested, Murder Case Registered Under BNS

Following the discovery of Hakuben's body, her brother Arvindbhai Vaghela approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Police subsequently registered a murder case under Sections 103(1), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The four people arrested in connection with the case are Radha, Madhu, Laxman and Bhupatbhai Popatbhai Vaghela. Police have initiated further legal proceedings and the process of seeking their remand. Hakuben is survived by a son and two daughters. Her family reportedly led a nomadic life.

The investigation has brought to light how a prolonged family disagreement allegedly escalated into a murder. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crime and the involvement of the four accused.