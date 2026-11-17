US Universities Record Sharp Decline in New International Student Enrollment
(MENAFN) The number of newly admitted international students at American universities dropped by 15% this fall, extending a prolonged decline attributed to visa-related obstacles, travel restrictions and increasing education expenses, according to survey findings reported Monday.
Preliminary figures released by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a nonprofit organization affiliated with the US State Department, indicate that new international student admissions fell 15% in fall 2026, following an 18% contraction during the same period in 2025. The findings were based on responses from more than 800 educational institutions.
Despite maintaining its position as the world's leading destination for international education, with more than one million overseas students enrolled during the 2025-2026 academic year, the US experienced a broader 9% decline in international student numbers in fall 2026, compared with a 3% decrease a year earlier.
Meanwhile, participation in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which allows international graduates to gain professional experience in the US after completing their studies, decreased by 6%. This marked the first annual contraction in the program's participation in five years.
Additional analysis combining IIE figures with student visa records published by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in October 2026 indicates that the downturn is particularly pronounced among students pursuing shorter graduate qualifications.
The number of active visas issued to master's degree students declined 15% compared with the previous year, following a 13% decrease in overall graduate enrollment during the 2025-2026 academic year. In contrast, visa numbers for undergraduate students remained unchanged, while doctoral student visas increased by 6%.
Visa processing difficulties emerged as the most frequently reported obstacle, with 88% of surveyed universities identifying application-related challenges as a major factor behind the decline. Travel restrictions ranked second at 70%, followed by stronger competition from alternative international study destinations at 60%.
Rising tuition fees and living expenses were also cited by 45% of participating institutions as contributing factors discouraging prospective international students from choosing American universities.
Preliminary figures released by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a nonprofit organization affiliated with the US State Department, indicate that new international student admissions fell 15% in fall 2026, following an 18% contraction during the same period in 2025. The findings were based on responses from more than 800 educational institutions.
Despite maintaining its position as the world's leading destination for international education, with more than one million overseas students enrolled during the 2025-2026 academic year, the US experienced a broader 9% decline in international student numbers in fall 2026, compared with a 3% decrease a year earlier.
Meanwhile, participation in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which allows international graduates to gain professional experience in the US after completing their studies, decreased by 6%. This marked the first annual contraction in the program's participation in five years.
Additional analysis combining IIE figures with student visa records published by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in October 2026 indicates that the downturn is particularly pronounced among students pursuing shorter graduate qualifications.
The number of active visas issued to master's degree students declined 15% compared with the previous year, following a 13% decrease in overall graduate enrollment during the 2025-2026 academic year. In contrast, visa numbers for undergraduate students remained unchanged, while doctoral student visas increased by 6%.
Visa processing difficulties emerged as the most frequently reported obstacle, with 88% of surveyed universities identifying application-related challenges as a major factor behind the decline. Travel restrictions ranked second at 70%, followed by stronger competition from alternative international study destinations at 60%.
Rising tuition fees and living expenses were also cited by 45% of participating institutions as contributing factors discouraging prospective international students from choosing American universities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment