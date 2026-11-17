MENAFN - Daily Forex) EURUSD Chart by TradingView

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The pair plumbed its lowest level since late January in early trade on Tuesday as traders piled into the Greenback after last week's hot U.S. inflation reading reaffirmed a Federal Reserve December rate hike and the ongoing slump in AI stocks weighed on risk sentiment. Although the AUD/USD remains entrenched in an established downtrend, Nvidia's closely watched quarterly report could provide a near-term bounce Fed Rate Expectations Are Weighing on AUD/USD

The Aussie dollar remains under pressure, driven by Greenback strength after data last week showed U.S. consumer prices increased more than anticipated in October, cementing expectations that the Fed will increase its benchmark funding rate next month and increasing bets of further hikes into 2027. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets now price in a 96% chance of a 25-basis point (bps) December hike and a 69% chance of another 25-bps increase in January. Sentiment for the Aussie has also weakened amid the ongoing sell-off in AI stocks, pressuring the risk-sensitive pair. Near term, the currency could potentially encounter a bounce if embattled chipmaker Nvidia rekindles interest in the AI trade when it reports earnings after the closing bell today

The economic calendar remains light this week, with last month's U.S. retail sales data out later today unlikely to influence the pair's direction. Market participants will on Wednesday digest the Fed's minutes report from its October policy meeting, though unless a surprise about the central bank's rate outlook emerges, it will likely take a back seat to near term sentiment and investor's risk appetite/USD Price Action Reflects a Persistent Downtrend

The pair continues to trend lower within a broad falling wedge. However, recent price action remains contained in a narrow descending channel, a possible indication of institutional program selling. It's also worth noting that the ADX, an indicator that traders use to measure trend strength, recently gave a reading above 65 to confirm the strong downward momentum. Let's identify several key support and resistance levels worth eyeing this week.

AUD/USD Price Chart – Broad Falling WedgeSupport at 0.6725 and 0.6675 Frames the Downside Risk

The first lower level to watch sits around 0.6725. This area on the chart could potentially provide support near the low of the descending channel, which also closely aligns with the falling wedge pattern's lower trendline.

A decisive close below this key level would open the door for selling to continue toward 0.6675. Traders could look for a bullish reversal in this location near several prominent peaks and troughs that formed the daily chart between September 2025 and January this year at 0.6800 and 0.6850 Tests Any Recovery

During recovery efforts, market participants should initially monitor how price responds to the 0.6800 level. This region could provide overhead selling pressure near a brief inflection point within the recent narrow descending channel.

Buying above this price and the broader falling wedge pattern's upper trendline could form part of a more significant move higher toward 0.6850. However, traders who have accumulated long positions at lower levels may seek exit points in this area near two notable swing lows earlier this month and the nearby downward sloping 200 moving average Risk Sentiment May Not Resolve the Fed Headwind

Given the Greenback's recent strength driven by expectations of further rate hikes and a hawkish Fed, the Aussie will likely remain under pressure. However, a potential lift in market sentiment following AI behemoth Nvidia's earnings report later today could see the pair catch a recovery bid amid a broader rebound in the AI trade and risk-on appetite.

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