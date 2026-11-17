Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit of 1.0900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1130. Timeline: 1-2 days.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish view

Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1130. Add a stop-loss at 1.0900.

Bullish view

The EUR/USD exchange rate dropped below the important support level of 1.100 and reached its lowest level since April 25 as investors reacted to the rising optimism that the Federal Reserve will maintain a hawkish tone, which will support the greenback. It dropped to 1.0990, down sharply from the September high of 1.2083.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Euro Drops as US Dollar Rally Gains Steam

The EUR/USD pair retreated as investors reacted to the ongoing US dollar rally. The US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped to 103.60, its highest level since April 2nd last year. This rally accelerated as investors resigned to the fact that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by either 0.25% and 0.50%.

Odds of the Federal Reserve hiking rates jumped after the recent US macro data from the United States. The numbers showed that the economy added over 165k jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell 4.1% last month. Inflation also remained stubbornly high as gasoline and diesel prices continued rising.

The next important catalyst for the EUR/USD pair will be the upcoming US retail sales report, which will provide more details of the health of the US economy. Economists expect the data to show that sales dropped last month. These numbers will come in a week when US retail giants like Home Depot, Walmart, and Target will publish their numbers.

The other EUR/USD news will be the US industrial and manufacturing production numbers. Most importantly, the Federal Reserve will publish minutes of the last meeting, in which officials decided to leave interest rates unchanged between 3.75% and 4%.

Eurostat will next publish the latest consumer inflation data on Wednesday. Historically, these numbers don't move the euro a lot since the agency publishes the preliminary numbers towards the end of the month.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has been in a strong sell-off in the past few months, moving from a high of 1.2083 in August to the current 1.0999. It recently dropped below the crucial support level of 1.1322, its lowest swing on June 24.

The pair has remained below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a sign that bears are in control. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, potentially to the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level of 1.0900. A move below that level will point to more downside. However, there is also a possibility that it will bounce back as investors buy the dip

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