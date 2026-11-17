EUR/USD Signal 17/11: Bearish Outlook Holds
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit of 1.0900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1130. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1130. Add a stop-loss at 1.0900.
Eurostat will next publish the latest consumer inflation data on Wednesday. Historically, these numbers don't move the euro a lot since the agency publishes the preliminary numbers towards the end of the month.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has been in a strong sell-off in the past few months, moving from a high of 1.2083 in August to the current 1.0999. It recently dropped below the crucial support level of 1.1322, its lowest swing on June 24.The pair has remained below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a sign that bears are in control. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, potentially to the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level of 1.0900. A move below that level will point to more downside. However, there is also a possibility that it will bounce back as investors buy the dipReady to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
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