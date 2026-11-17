Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3135. Add a stop-loss at 1.3245. Timeline: 1-2 days.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Bearish view

Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3245. Add a stop-loss at 1.3135.

Bullish view

The GBP/USD exchange rate continued its strong downward trend, reaching its lowest level since October 15. It dropped to a low of 1.3188, down by 2.3% from its highest level this month. This retreat may continue ahead of the key UK macro data, including jobs, inflation, and retail sales numbers.

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The GBP/USD pair continued falling as market participants waited for the upcoming UK macro data. The Office of National Statistics (ONS) will publish the latest jobs numbers on Tuesday. Economists expect the data will show that the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.7%, while the economy added over 100k jobs in the three months to September.

The ONS will then release the latest inflation figures on Wednesday. Economists expect headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to have risen to 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September. If the data matches forecasts, it would raise the likelihood that the Bank of England (BoE) hikes interest rates again at its next meeting. The bank raised rates by 25 basis points at its last meeting, and analysts expect another increase in December.

The GBP/USD pair is also falling as the US dollar surges. Data shows that the US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped to its highest level in months as investors remained optimistic that the Fed will hike rates again in the December meeting. Indeed, the main division among analysts is whether the Fed will hike rates by 0.25% or 0.50%.

The next key catalyst for the pair will be the US retail sales report, which will provide hints about the health of the US economy.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical Analysis

The daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair has been in a strong downward trend this month as the US dollar jumped. It has already dropped below the important support level of 1.3272, its lowest swing on October 28

The pair has remained below the 50-day moving average. It is also about to drop below the important support of 1.3184, the Ultimate Support of the Murrey Math Lines tool. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, with the next target being at 1.3135, the lowest point on October 14.

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