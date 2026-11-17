Forex Today 17/11: US Stocks Fall Sharply On AI Concerns
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) US stock markets fell sharply yesterday as concerns about NVIDIA and the wider AI investment boom intensified. The Nasdaq Composite lost approximately 2.5%, the S&P 500 Index fell 1.9%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.4%. Nine of the S&P 500's eleven sectors finished lower. The failure of falling oil prices and bond yields to support equities is notable: this selloff reflects doubts about technology companies and their valuations, not simply concerns about higher interest rates. The NASDAQ 100 Index is trading in correction territory, and the S&P 500 Index is approaching its 200-day simple moving average. NVIDIA remains at the centre of the uncertainty ahead of its forthcoming earnings release. Jensen Huang's resignation and questions about the company's Singapore-linked business continue to weigh on confidence, with the repercussions also affecting expectations for Anthropic's planned IPO. The important issue for the wider market is whether concerns remain concentrated in individual companies or cause investors to reassess the substantial spending underpinning the AI investment boom. Yesterday's broad selling, especially in tech, suggests the pressure is not confined to NVIDIA alone. The US Dollar has extended its advance, with EUR/USD breaking below the important 1.1000 round number to reach a fresh 19-month low near 1.0983. The Dollar Index reached approximately 103.69 in early Asian trading, its highest since April 2025, as expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening continued to support the greenback. This is a significant bearish development for EUR/USD: the long-term downtrend remains intact, and the break below 1.1000 gives trend traders another sign of continued Dollar strength. Canadian inflation was lower than expected yesterday, providing a contrast with last week's stronger US inflation figures. Annual headline CPI held at 3.1% in October, below the forecast increase to 3.2%. Monthly prices rose by 0.2%, compared with the expected 0.3%, while inflation excluding energy eased to 2.0% from 2.1%. The figures suggest less domestic pressure for the Bank of Canada to tighten, leaving the Canadian Dollar with less interest-rate support than its US counterpart. This puts the Canadian Dollar in a fundamentally weaker position within the Forex market. A third US aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, increasing the military capacity available for renewed strikes against Iran. The USS Theodore Roosevelt joins the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington, bringing thousands of additional personnel into the region. The deployment does not establish that an attack has been ordered, but it challenges the assumption that Washington is simply winding down its military involvement. Continuing incidents involving commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz add to the risk of renewed escalation. Reports of an alleged Iranian plot involving a“dirty bomb” or chemical weapon in Washington are another development worth watching, but they require considerable caution. CNN's reporting, cited by other outlets, describes intelligence about possible plans targeting senior administration officials (some of whom are rumoured to be living at military bases now), with disagreement over Iran's ability or intention to act. The White House said there were“no credible threats to the homeland,” and the intelligence was not described as evidence of an imminent attack. Alongside the carrier deployment, the reporting adds to the atmosphere of confrontation; it is not proof that a wider war is imminent. Today's US Retail Sales release is the next major scheduled test of the Dollar's advance. Following strong employment data and higher-than-expected consumer inflation, traders will be looking for evidence that household spending remains resilient. A strong release would reinforce expectations of further Fed tightening, while a meaningful downside surprise could interrupt the Dollar rally. For EUR/USD, whether the price can remain below 1.1000 after the release will be more informative than the initial reaction alone.
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