Sri Lanka outlined plans to link poverty reduction with livelihoods, community development and stronger social protection during UNESCAP's Committee on Social Development session in Bangkok from 11 to 13 November 2026.

Ambassador Wijayanthi Edirisinghe highlighted efforts to address multidimensional poverty through economic empowerment and community-led development, according to Sri Lanka's Embassy and Permanent Mission in Bangkok.

The initiatives presented included the Community Empowerment Programme, targeting two million low-income families, and the Prajashakthi National Movement, which promotes grassroots participation and integrated village development.

Edirisinghe emphasised moving beyond welfare assistance towards helping vulnerable households become economically independent and strengthening community resilience.

Gamini Wijesinghe, additional secretary at the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment, also addressed the session. His interventions covered inclusive social protection, active and healthy ageing, and investment in the care economy.

He outlined the National Social Protection Strategy 2025–2035 and its four pillars: social assistance, social care, social insurance, and labour market and productive inclusion.

Sri Lanka's demographic transition formed another focus of the discussions. Wijesinghe highlighted accessible healthcare, family-based and community-based care, quality standards for residential care facilities and environments suited to older people.

The delegation connected social protection and care investment with safeguarding dignity, advancing gender equality and supporting economic empowerment.

Sri Lanka advocated integrated policies, community participation, sustainable investment and regional cooperation in responding to social development challenges. Its contributions combined poverty reduction measures with attention to ageing and care, presenting these as connected priorities for building a more inclusive society and supporting households facing different forms of vulnerability.