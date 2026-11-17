Fraudsters Register Brand Lookalikes Within A Day Arabian Post
Research published on Monday identified 25 lookalike domains associated with an operation targeting websites established for major businesses, including Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, CarMax, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble and Sanofi. The registrations followed the creation of authentic domains, frequently by the next day, and the activity was still being detected on 11 November.
The campaign concentrates on websites for promotions, patient savings, rebates, competitions, customer claims and legal settlements rather than established corporate homepages. Such addresses often appear in printed notices, television advertisements and pharmacy leaflets, increasing the possibility that customers will type them manually and make a spelling error.
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