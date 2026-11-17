MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Cybercriminals are registering deceptive versions of newly created corporate website addresses within 24 hours, potentially intercepting customers before the legitimate sites have even launched, cybersecurity company Symantec has found.

Research published on Monday identified 25 lookalike domains associated with an operation targeting websites established for major businesses, including Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, CarMax, McDonald's, Procter & Gamble and Sanofi. The registrations followed the creation of authentic domains, frequently by the next day, and the activity was still being detected on 11 November.

The campaign concentrates on websites for promotions, patient savings, rebates, competitions, customer claims and legal settlements rather than established corporate homepages. Such addresses often appear in printed notices, television advertisements and pharmacy leaflets, increasing the possibility that customers will type them manually and make a spelling error.

<p>Symantec said the attackers exploited the interval between a company registering an address and publicly introducing its website. By acquiring almost identical alternatives beforehand, operators can capture traffic once the original campaign begins attracting visitors.</p> <p>The investigation traced the legitimate registrations to two specialist corporate domain providers, Corporation Service Company, known as CSC, and MarkMonitor. The suspicious addresses were subsequently registered through two China-based registrars, suggesting that new registrations handled by those providers were being systematically monitored.</p> <p>One example involved used-car retailer CarMax, which registered carmaxclaims. com and kmxclaims. com through CSC on 26 August. The following day, corresponding addresses without the final letter“s” were registered. Someone entering a claims website address incorrectly could therefore encounter an unrelated page instead.</p> <p>Researchers found that the operators generally changed just one character, using variations designed to appear plausible at first glance. Fifteen of the 27 domain pairs examined dropped a plural or possessive“s”, six omitted another letter and four reduced a doubled letter to a single character. The report distinguishes 25 identified lookalike domains from 27 matched domain pairs.</p> See also ChatGPT billing fraud deploys rotating sites for card theft <p>The apparent speed and consistency suggested an automated process, although Symantec did not directly observe the software used. Publicly available domain-registration information can reveal when an address was created and which registrar handled it, allowing new corporate registrations to be identified without access to internal company systems.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The researchers said an automated system could filter registration records for CSC and MarkMonitor customers, produce a nearly identical address and secure it before legitimate marketing campaigns were made public. They did not identify the individuals or organisation responsible for the operation.</p> <p>The websites already displayed several types of content. Some were parked pages earning pay-per-click advertising revenue, while others presented misleading search services or brand-themed blogs containing advertisements that directed visitors towards scam websites.</p> <p>Symantec warned that the infrastructure could support more damaging activity, including malicious advertising and attempts to obtain login credentials or personal information. Those possibilities were described as risks rather than proof that every identified domain had been used to steal data.</p> <p>The danger is especially pronounced for claims and healthcare-related websites, where visitors may expect to provide names, postal addresses, claim identifiers or medical details. A convincing imitation could therefore encourage disclosure of sensitive information under the mistaken belief that a recognised company operated the page.</p> <p>Changing the content of a deceptive website or its domain-name settings could also redirect visitors to a fraudulent form without requiring its operator to register another address. That flexibility means a page displaying ordinary advertising at one point could subsequently present a different risk.</p> <p>Symantec identified Cloud Yuqu LLC as the registrar responsible for 18 of the 25 suspicious domains, while Chengdu West Dimension Digital Technology handled the remaining seven. The involvement of these services does not, by itself, establish that either registrar participated knowingly in the operation.</p> See also APT29-linked campaign exploits outdated Apple and Android software <p>Additional companies whose domains appeared in the investigation included Arlo Technology, Beam Suntory, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Greystar, Immunovant, Ipsos and Kroll. Symantec said the affected addresses spanned commercial activities, but shared the characteristic of being created for customer-facing purposes rather than corporate communication.</p> <p>The assessment also found that the impersonators favoured straightforward spelling omissions over elaborate tricks involving similar characters, misplaced hyphens or adjacent keyboard letters. This approach preserved words in the address, making the alterations harder for visitors to recognise during manual entry.</p> <p>The company's WebPulse security intelligence service has classified the identified domains and uses detection patterns intended to recognise related variants. Its researchers said monitoring was continuing after the registration pattern reappeared on 11 November.</p> <h2></h2>