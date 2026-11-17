MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company and US investment firm Centerbridge Partners have agreed to acquire Canaccord Genuity's wealth management operations in Britain and the Crown Dependencies for an enterprise value of approximately £1.17 billion ($1.54 billion).

The all-cash agreement, announced by the companies on Monday, covers Canaccord Wealth, which managed and administered £43.4 billion in client assets as of 30 June 2026. The purchase is expected to be completed during the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

A newly established company jointly owned by Mubadala and Centerbridge will purchase all issued shares of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited, the parent of the businesses being sold. Management and employees will retain a meaningful ownership interest following completion, although the size of their stake was not disclosed.

<p>Canaccord Genuity Group, headquartered in Canada, expects to receive approximately £564 million after adjustments for debt, working capital, transaction expenses and the timing of completion. The figure differs from the enterprise valuation because it represents the proceeds expected by the parent company rather than the total value assigned to the business.</p> <p>The seller holds an approximately 66.9 per cent equity-equivalent interest on an as-converted basis, subject to the rights of holders of convertible preferred and preference shares. Those ownership arrangements affect how the transaction proceeds will be distributed among existing investors.</p> <p>Canaccord Wealth will continue operating in Britain, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man under its established name through a two-year brand licensing agreement. The business provides investment management and financial planning services to private clients, and its current management team will remain involved under the new ownership structure.</p> See also DIP Holding targets Dh1.12 IPO price and $529m proceeds <p>The proposed disposal is linked to a separate agreement under which Dan Daviau, Canaccord Genuity's chairman and chief executive, plans to take the remaining publicly traded group private. His acquisition of outstanding common shares not already held by him or his affiliates is conditional upon completion of the British wealth management sale.</p> <p>Under that arrangement, shareholders would receive C$7.45 per common share for the remaining operations, together with a sterling-linked component of £4.15 per share derived from the anticipated sale proceeds. Canaccord placed the combined consideration at approximately C$15.27 a share using exchange rates on 13 November, although the final Canadian-dollar amount will vary with currency movements.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Canaccord said holders representing approximately 35 per cent of outstanding common shares, including shares issuable upon conversion of convertible debentures, had indicated support for the privatisation proposal. The transaction requires shareholder and court approvals, alongside other conditions, and is also targeted for completion during the first half of 2027.</p> <p>For the wealth management sale, regulatory clearance is required from the UK Financial Conduct Authority and the relevant financial services authorities in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man. Canaccord's board has approved the disposal, but the agreement does not represent a completed transfer of ownership.</p> <p>Yasir Badri, Mubadala's executive director of financial services, said growing wealth and greater financial complexity were increasing demand for specialist advice. He said the investors intended to build on Canaccord Wealth's established operations and strengthen its ability to attract advisers and serve clients.</p> <p>Ben Langworthy, senior managing director and head of Europe at Centerbridge, identified investment in staff, technology and disciplined acquisitions as areas where the buyers could support the business. The companies have not disclosed their respective financial contributions or the precise ownership percentages they will hold after completion.</p> See also Masdar prices $600 million blue bonds at tighter spread <p>David Esfandi, chief executive of Canaccord Wealth, said assets under management and revenue had almost tripled over the past decade. He said the proposed ownership would support further investment in services and technology, while maintaining the business's focus on investment management and financial advice.</p> <p>Canaccord Genuity's UK capital markets operation, Canaccord Genuity Limited, is excluded from the disposal and will remain part of the Canadian group's international capital markets platform. That distinction separates the wealth management assets being transferred from the seller's investment banking and securities activities.</p> <p>Fenchurch Advisory Partners is advising Canaccord Genuity financially, while Spencer House Partners and Ardea Partners are advising the buyers. Macfarlanes is legal counsel to the wealth management business, and Ashurst Perkins Coie is advising the acquiring consortium on the transaction. Morgan Lewis is representing Canaccord Genuity, while Linklaters is advising the consortium on acquisition financing and Blake, Cassels & Graydon is providing Canadian legal advice.</p> <h2></h2>