Mubadala And Centerbridge Secure £1.17Bn Canaccord Wealth Agreement Arabian Post
The all-cash agreement, announced by the companies on Monday, covers Canaccord Wealth, which managed and administered £43.4 billion in client assets as of 30 June 2026. The purchase is expected to be completed during the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.
A newly established company jointly owned by Mubadala and Centerbridge will purchase all issued shares of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited, the parent of the businesses being sold. Management and employees will retain a meaningful ownership interest following completion, although the size of their stake was not disclosed.
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