Google Identifies Autonomous AI Systems Conducting Vulnerability Attacks Arabian Post
The Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) disclosed the finding in its quarterly AI Threat Tracker published on 16 November, describing operational systems that monitor software updates, identify weaknesses exposed by security patches and automatically develop attack code.
Investigators discovered an exposed staging server containing a multi-agent framework called exploit_agent, configured to work with both advanced commercial and locally operated language models. The system compared software code before and after security fixes, assessed potential vulnerabilities, generated exploits and executed them autonomously.
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