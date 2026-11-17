Takaichi Exchanges Greetings With Chinese Minister At Manila Summit Arabian Post
The encounter with Zhang Zhu, China's minister of agriculture and rural affairs, took place during the ASEAN Plus Three summit, which brought together Southeast Asian leaders and representatives of Japan, China and South Korea. There was no indication that the exchange amounted to substantive bilateral talks or produced any agreement. No joint statement followed the personal encounter.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang did not attend the gathering, having left the Philippines after participating in other meetings on Monday. Zhang represented Beijing instead, denying Takaichi an opportunity to meet her Chinese counterpart in Manila before travelling to China for another regional summit.
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