MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shook hands and exchanged brief words with China's agriculture minister at a regional summit in Manila on Tuesday, marking her first public contact with a Chinese government representative since a dispute over Taiwan strained relations between the Asian neighbours.

The encounter with Zhang Zhu, China's minister of agriculture and rural affairs, took place during the ASEAN Plus Three summit, which brought together Southeast Asian leaders and representatives of Japan, China and South Korea. There was no indication that the exchange amounted to substantive bilateral talks or produced any agreement. No joint statement followed the personal encounter.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang did not attend the gathering, having left the Philippines after participating in other meetings on Monday. Zhang represented Beijing instead, denying Takaichi an opportunity to meet her Chinese counterpart in Manila before travelling to China for another regional summit.

<p>The brief interaction drew attention because Tokyo and Beijing have remained at odds since Takaichi suggested in November 2025 that a Chinese attack or blockade involving Taiwan could pose a threat to Japan's survival, potentially allowing its armed forces to act under the country's collective self-defence provisions.</p> <p>China strongly objected to the comments and demanded that the Japanese leader retract them. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes foreign involvement in what it regards as an internal matter. Taiwan's democratically elected government rejects China's sovereignty claim.</p> <p>The disagreement has affected exchanges between the governments and broader economic relations. Chinese measures have included warnings against travel to Japan and restrictions affecting trade, including Japanese seafood and strategic materials. Tokyo has maintained that its security position is consistent with existing policy and has sought to keep diplomatic channels open.</p> See also Katayama affirms Japan's readiness to counter currency disorder <p>Takaichi is scheduled to travel from Manila to Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. Whether she will speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping remains uncertain, with no formal bilateral meeting announced by either government before the gathering.</p> <p>Speaking before her departure from Tokyo on Monday, Takaichi outlined plans for meetings with leaders from the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand, but did not announce talks with Xi. She said Japan would emphasise the rule of law, regional cooperation, trade, investment and economic resilience during the diplomatic engagements.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>The Manila encounter occurred against that backdrop, although the content of the brief conversation with Zhang was not immediately disclosed. Neither side announced a change in its position on Taiwan, and the exchange offered no public evidence that the dispute had been resolved.</p> <p>At the ASEAN Plus Three session, Takaichi called for practical cooperation among participating countries, particularly in financial stability, food security, disaster response and efforts to tackle organised crime. She said Japan wanted to work with Indo-Pacific partners to strengthen their resilience and capacity to respond to shared challenges.</p> <p>Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who chaired the meeting, urged governments to address the impact of international economic disruption on households. Higher energy and food costs, he said, illustrated why regional cooperation needed to deliver tangible benefits rather than remain confined to diplomatic statements.</p> <p>South Korean President Lee Jae-myung also attended the summit, which provides a forum for dialogue between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its three major Northeast Asian partners. Its agenda included economic security, supply chains and the pressures facing regional trade.</p> See also Alphabet's Malaysia investment sharpens focus on AI spending <p>For Japan, the meetings form part of a four-day diplomatic tour involving separate discussions with Southeast Asian governments and participation in the Shenzhen gathering. Tokyo has placed particular emphasis on strengthening energy supply arrangements after turmoil in the Middle East exposed the vulnerability of Asian importers.</p> <p>Takaichi also met Marcos in Manila on Monday. Their discussion covered economic and energy cooperation, maritime security and regional developments, including the East and South China Seas. Japan's foreign ministry said the two leaders reaffirmed their intention to work together on economic resilience and security assistance.</p> <p>The prime minister's schedule on Tuesday additionally included meetings linked to the Asia Zero Emission Community, through which Japan promotes energy cooperation with Southeast Asian partners. Tokyo has proposed stronger arrangements for emergency oil supplies and regional stockpiling as governments assess the consequences of disruptions to shipping routes.</p> <p>The ASEAN Plus Three gathering was held at the Philippine International Convention Center, with Zhang attending on behalf of China alongside Takaichi and Lee.</p> <h2></h2>