Moscow Shuts 3 Airports as Russia Claims Record Drone Shootdowns
(MENAFN) Three airports serving the Russian capital suspended aircraft arrivals and departures on Monday after Ukrainian drone attacks, according to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya).
The temporary aviation restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, the agency confirmed in a statement.
Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that air defense systems had shot down more than 50 drones approaching the capital. Emergency response teams were deployed to locations where falling debris had been reported, he added.
In a separate statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its air defense forces had destroyed nearly 2,100 unmanned aerial vehicles within 24 hours, alongside seven guided aerial bombs and four Flamingo missiles.
According to the ministry’s figures, the reported drone interceptions marked the largest such wave to date.
The latest tally surpassed the previous 24-hour record of 1,951 drones, which was reported on Sept. 20.
The temporary aviation restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports, the agency confirmed in a statement.
Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that air defense systems had shot down more than 50 drones approaching the capital. Emergency response teams were deployed to locations where falling debris had been reported, he added.
In a separate statement, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its air defense forces had destroyed nearly 2,100 unmanned aerial vehicles within 24 hours, alongside seven guided aerial bombs and four Flamingo missiles.
According to the ministry’s figures, the reported drone interceptions marked the largest such wave to date.
The latest tally surpassed the previous 24-hour record of 1,951 drones, which was reported on Sept. 20.
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