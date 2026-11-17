Swiss Stock Market Sets Another Record High
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Schweizer Börse setzt schon wieder neue Rekordmarke
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Read more: Schweizer Börse setzt schon wieder neue Rekord
According to stock market traders, there is currently a great deal of uncertainty in the technology sector – both with regard to the planned IPO of the AI platform operator Anthropic and the future performance of the semiconductor group Nvidia. Thanks to its defensive nature, the Swiss stock market is less affected by this than other stock exchanges.More More Finance & Banking Swiss retail investors risk Anthropic IPO disappointment
This content was published on Nov 16, 2026 Investors hoping to snap up shares at issue price may well be disappointed.Read more: Swiss retail investors risk Anthropic IPO disappoin
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