Deutsch de Schweizer Börse setzt schon wieder neue Rekordmarke Original Read more: Schweizer Börse setzt schon wieder neue Rekord

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss stock market has got off to a flying start this week and has already set new record highs. Once again, the domestic stock market has been buoyed by its defensive blue-chip stocks. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss stock market sets another record high This content was published on November 17, 2026 - 08:22 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to stock market traders, there is currently a great deal of uncertainty in the technology sector – both with regard to the planned IPO of the AI platform operator Anthropic and the future performance of the semiconductor group Nvidia. Thanks to its defensive nature, the Swiss stock market is less affected by this than other stock exchanges.

More More Finance & Banking Swiss retail investors risk Anthropic IPO disappointment

This content was published on Nov 16, 2026 Investors hoping to snap up shares at issue price may well be disappointed.

Read more: Swiss retail investors risk Anthropic IPO disappoin