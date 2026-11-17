MENAFN - Swissinfo) Access to the latest medical innovation is increasingly unequal in Switzerland, according to an investigation by Swiss public television RTS. The problem is expected to worsen amid growing delays in the launch of new drugs in the country. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss patients face unequal access to life-saving treatment This content was published on November 17, 2026 - 09:03 8 minutes

I report on the Swiss pharmaceutical industry and healthcare topics such as access to medicine, biomedical innovation, and the impact of diseases like cancer. I grew up just outside San Francisco and studied international affairs with a focus on development economics and healthcare policy. Prior to joining SWI swissinfo in 2018, I was a freelance journalist and a researcher on business and human rights.

More from this aut English Departm

After a long legal battle with the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), RTS obtained data behind a 2020 government-commissioned report that showed huge disparities in insurance coverage of new treatments.

The investigationExternal link by RTS centres on new treatments that are prescribed“off label”. This is allowed under Article 71 of the health insurance law for drugs that are either not approved in Switzerland or don't have an agreed price and are therefore not on the Specialities List.

In Switzerland, basic health insurance reimburses the cost of medicines included on the Federal Office of Public Health's (FOPH) Specialities List, provided they are used for their intended indications. However, some patients require treatments that fall outside this framework, particularly in oncology, where therapies are becoming increasingly personalised.

To enable patients to access these medicines, articles 71a–71dExternal link of the Health Insurance Ordinance provides for a system of exceptional reimbursement, assessed on a case-by-case basis. This system distinguishes between three situations: 1) The medicine is on the Specialities List but is prescribed for a different indication; 2) The medicine is authorised in Switzerland but is not on the Specialities List; and 3) The medicine is not authorised in Switzerland but is authorised for the relevant indication in a recognised country.

However, reimbursement is not automatic. The doctor must submit a claim to the health insurance provider, which makes a decision after consulting its medical adviser. The treatment must offer significant therapeutic benefit against a serious illness, for which no other effective, reimbursed treatment is available. Source: RTS

While drugs on the Specialities List are reimbursed automatically by mandatory basic health insurance, off-label drugs are reimbursed by an insurer on a case-by-case basis under certain conditions. RTS found some insurers accept almost all requests, while others refuse more than half.

The investigation comes at a time of longer delays in the launch of new, life-saving medicine in Switzerland, raising concerns that a two-tier system of access to medicine will become the norm.

The case of Rasonque

One drug highlighted by the investigation is RasonqueExternal link (daraxonrasib), which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for advanced pancreatic cancer on August 26.

The drug is widely considered a breakthrough in treatment for one of the deadliest and hard-to-treat cancers. Daraxonrasib, developed by US biotech company Revolution Medicines, is the first drug that successfully targets mutated KRAS proteins, which are responsible for more than 90% of pancreatic cancers.

In clinical trials, the drug doubled the median survival time for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, earning a rare standing ovation at the biggest cancer congress in the US in May.

While the drug became widely available in the US immediately after FDA approval, the situation is different in Switzerland. Revolution Medicines, which established its European headquarters in Basel in 2025, only submitted an application for approval to the Swiss medicines regulator Swissmedic on August 19.

+ How a clash with Roche exposed cracks in Swiss drug pricing system

Even if Swissmedic approves it, which takes on averageExternal link over a year for new drugs, the Swiss public health office will still need to agree on a price with Revolution Medicines for it to be included on the Specialities List. In the US, the drug is listed at $40,000 (CHF33,500) per month, which makes it one of the most expensive cancer drugs.

Everyone living in Switzerland must purchase basic health insurance (compulsory insurance) from a private, non-profit-oriented health insurer. Insurers are legally required to accept every applicant for basic coverage, regardless of age or pre-existing health conditions. The core benefits package is strictly defined by federal law and is identical across all providers.

In Switzerland, the Specialities List is the official catalogue published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) that lists all original and generic pharmaceutical drugs covered by compulsory basic health insurance. The FOPH evaluates drugs based on their efficacy, appropriateness and cost-effectiveness. The FOPH sets a maximum reimbursable price for drugs. In the case of new active ingredients, the FOPH agrees on a price with the drug's maker.

It isn't unusual for companies to seek approval in Switzerland months, if not years, after the US. Even if a new drug isn't approved or has an agreed price in Switzerland, patients can still receive it“off label” via Article 71. The RTS investigation found that this exception isn't applied equally though.

One health insurance company refused to pay for daraxonrasib for a patient, arguing there was insufficient evidence demonstrating the drug's benefits. Another insurance company refused to pay for the drug for a different patient with the same diagnosis because of the price.

The insurance company told RTS that it was“unable to agree on a reasonable cost-effective price” with the company and therefore refused to“bear the costs”.

A third patient, being treated at the same hospital, received the treatment thanks to its insurance provider, which agreed to cover the treatment for 12 months.

'Same champions, same losers'

RTS found that daraxonrasib isn't an isolated case. In 2023 Pascal Rolle, who lives in French-speaking Switzerland, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood and bone marrow cancer. His doctor prescribed a new treatment called Elzonris, which was approved by Swissmedic but was not on the Specialities List.

His doctor applied for the Article 71 exception, but Rolle's insurer refused to cover the life-saving treatment. With the help of a lawyer, he received the treatment after a seven-month tug of war and his cancer is now in remission.

+ Swiss healthcare costs rise faster than patients can keep up

The 2020 study attributes the differences in coverage largely to the way health insurance companies evaluate the benefit of the new therapies. RTS writes that the FOPH introduced reforms in 2024 to reduce differences in treatment between insurers by harmonising procedures and evaluation criteria.

RTS was unable to confirm whether this has had an impact and reduced inequality. Solange Peters, Head of Oncology at the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and President of Oncosuisse, shared her own assessment of insurers with RTS for the years 2020 to 2025.“At the CHUV, we have the same champions, and the same losers. It hasn't changed since 2020,” she said.

The government is expected to release a new evaluation of off-label use in 2027.

+ Right to Be Forgotten: Protecting Cancer Survivors

The new normal?

The use of an exceptional route for access to medicine has been on the rise in Switzerland. A surveyExternal link by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations says full access to medicine in Switzerland has declined from 64% to 50%. Meanwhile reimbursements in individual cases nearly doubled over the same period, rising from 15% to 27%.

Last year in Switzerland, nearly 80,000 applications were submitted for access to medicines that are not automatically covered by basic insurance. The RTS investigation shows that this route by no means guarantees access to treatment.

More More Drug pricing Pharma pushes for higher European drug prices, Trump or no Trump

This content was published on Oct 21, 2026 Pharmaceutical firms are still pressing Europe, including Switzerland, to raise drug prices despite limits to Trump's Most-Favoured Nation plan.

Read more: Pharma pushes for higher European drug prices, Trump or no