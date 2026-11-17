Too Realistic 'Play Money' Seized By Swiss Customs
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Italiano
it
Soldi per giocare, ma troppo realistici: sequestrati
Original
Read more: Soldi per giocare, ma troppo realistici: seques
The consignment, which originated in Germany, was addressed to a person residing in canton Basel Country.
The inspection took place in mid-October, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) reported on Monday. Officers seized replica notes worth €53,485 (CHF49,500) and $14,894 (CHF12,500). The goods had been declared as Spielgeld, or play money, but their extremely realistic appearance led the authorities to classify them as counterfeit money.
Under Swiss law, reproductions of banknotes are considered counterfeits regardless of their intended use, provided they could be confused with genuine notes. The FOCBS warns in particular against online purchases of items marketed as 'Movie Money' or 'Prop Copy', which are often advertised as props for films and audiovisual productions. The authorities urge people to be wary of such offers, while also referring to the guidance published by the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol).More More Charges pressed after $5m fake banknote scheme uncovered
This content was published on Mar 26, 2024 Two suspects are accused of attempting a $50 million fraud.Read more: Charges pressed after $5m fake banknote scheme unco
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