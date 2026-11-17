Sudan Army Seizes 5 Areas, Advances Toward Strategic Abu Zabad
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army announced Monday that its forces had captured Al-Saatat, an area comprising five localities northeast of Abu Zabad, as troops continued pushing toward the strategically important town in West Kordofan state.
“Our forces managed to take control of Al-Saatat, which comprises five areas northeast of Abu Zabad district,” Mohamed Didan, a spokesman for the army’s special operations forces, told Anadolu.
Didan explained that the district serves as a key link between northern parts of West Kordofan, including Al-Nuhud and Al-Khuway, and southern locations such as Babanusa, Al-Mujlad and Heglig. He added that Abu Zabad is situated along the route connecting El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, to Dilling in South Kordofan.
“The army swept through all these areas and dismantled the defenses and positions of the Rapid Support Forces,” he said.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had not issued an immediate response to the army's announcement.
Separately, the Joint Force of Armed Movements, an alliance supporting the Sudanese army, announced Saturday that its fighters, alongside government troops, had regained control of eight locations in West Kordofan.
Military sources also informed Anadolu that army units and allied forces had taken Khamasat, Markab and Umm Oweisha, as well as several villages east of Al-Nuhud.
The latest territorial gains followed the army's seizure of Al-Khuway on Friday, located approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud.
Fighting has intensified across North, West and South Kordofan since Oct. 25 last year, with the latest military operations marking a further escalation in the region.
Sudan's conflict between the national army and the RSF erupted in April 2023, leaving tens of thousands dead and triggering a massive displacement crisis. The UN refugee agency's latest regional figures estimate that approximately 11.4 million people have been forcibly displaced.
“Our forces managed to take control of Al-Saatat, which comprises five areas northeast of Abu Zabad district,” Mohamed Didan, a spokesman for the army’s special operations forces, told Anadolu.
Didan explained that the district serves as a key link between northern parts of West Kordofan, including Al-Nuhud and Al-Khuway, and southern locations such as Babanusa, Al-Mujlad and Heglig. He added that Abu Zabad is situated along the route connecting El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, to Dilling in South Kordofan.
“The army swept through all these areas and dismantled the defenses and positions of the Rapid Support Forces,” he said.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had not issued an immediate response to the army's announcement.
Separately, the Joint Force of Armed Movements, an alliance supporting the Sudanese army, announced Saturday that its fighters, alongside government troops, had regained control of eight locations in West Kordofan.
Military sources also informed Anadolu that army units and allied forces had taken Khamasat, Markab and Umm Oweisha, as well as several villages east of Al-Nuhud.
The latest territorial gains followed the army's seizure of Al-Khuway on Friday, located approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Al-Nuhud.
Fighting has intensified across North, West and South Kordofan since Oct. 25 last year, with the latest military operations marking a further escalation in the region.
Sudan's conflict between the national army and the RSF erupted in April 2023, leaving tens of thousands dead and triggering a massive displacement crisis. The UN refugee agency's latest regional figures estimate that approximately 11.4 million people have been forcibly displaced.
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