Please see ING's FX Outlook 2027: Fat tails, slim ranges for insights into key themes next year.

USD: Staying strong

The drop in US tech stocks has done little to dent the dollar's strong momentum. That is probably because the sell-off has spilled over sufficiently into broader US and global equities for the dollar to benefit from its safe-haven role, despite some dovish repricing in front-end USD rates.

Today's main focus is Nvidia's quarterly earnings, with the company's long-term prospects under increased market scrutiny following CEO Jensen Huang's departure. Speculation that he might be reinstated was dismissed yesterday. Nvidia's results are always a key test for the AI trade, but even more so in the current environment. We still think further weakness in tech/AI stocks should make additional greenback appreciation less sustainable as it drives more dovish Fed repricing.

On the data front, October US retail sales are due today. Expectations are for a slowdown from September, but still slightly positive MoM growth: 0.1% in the headline and 0.3% ex auto and gas. October industrial production is also expected at 0.1% MoM. These aren't tier-one releases, and equity market dynamics still have a greater chance of driving FX moves today.

There is also more Fedspeak, after Kevin Warsh refrained from monetary policy comments yesterday and the hawk Beth Hammack left the door open for outsized rate hikes. We'll hear again from Chris Waller, alongside Musalem (hawkish leaning) and Williams (dovish leaning).

We are sticking to our view of some dollar stabilisation rather than another major leg higher. Still, the macro nature of the dollar's bullish momentum means corrections may be more easily faded.

Francesco Pesole

EUR: Holding at 1.10 for now

EUR/USD briefly dipped below 1.100 yesterday but lacked enough bearish fuel for a sustained break lower. The short-term EUR:USD rate differential actually tightened by some 5bp in favour of the euro, making us a bit more comfortable with not calling another leg lower in the pair just yet.

The German ZEW survey is due this morning: both the expectations and current situation indices are expected to rise modestly, broadly underpinning the narrative of eurozone resilience. Still, the impact on ECB pricing should be limited.

Markets continue to price in 70bp over the next 12 months but are less aggressive on timing relative to the Fed's curve, with a follow-up hike after December expected only in March. Crucially, we continue to see the EUR front end as more vulnerable to dovish repricing if oil prices take another hit.

Elsewhere, French presidential frontrunner Marine Le Pen is set to present her pensions plan today. Pensions are a fundamental issue given the difficult budget situation, but also a highly politically charged topic. She may opt for a less drastic plan compared to the spending cuts plan announced in early October (and raises some deliverability concerns ).

Francesco Pesole

GBP: Slightly softer jobs figures not impactful

UK jobs figures released this morning were weaker than expected, but unlikely to have much impact on Bank of England tightening plans. October payrolls surprisingly declined by 34k, but the September figure was revised higher from 10k to 20k. September unemployment was also a tad lower than expected at 4.6%. The closely monitored wage figures were also a bit softer in September, with weekly earnings ex-bonus down from 3.7% to 3.5% in September.

Expect much greater market sensitivity around tomorrow's CPI report for October. The consensus is for a small acceleration from 3.5% to 3.6% in the headline.

Pricing remains aggressive on the Bank of England, with a December hike having an 80% implied probability and 90bp of tightening in the next 12 months. Our baseline is for the next move only in February, but we admit the risks are of an earlier hike. EUR/GBP continues to face some upside risks, but the 0.83-0.84 range may dominate as a range into the new year.

Francesco Pesole

NOK: Caught between an oil correction and higher rates

The Norwegian krone has been the worst-performing currency in the G10 since the start of November, losing 4.7% vs USD and 3.3% vs EUR. The correction is primarily due to the sharp drop in oil prices, but also mirrors an unwelcoming environment of hawkish Fed repricing and risk sentiment instability for the least liquid currency in the G10.

The very attractive carry should protect the krone once global risk sentiment finds some more sustainable stabilisation. But for now downside risks persist, especially as Norges Bank has signalled greater caution in further tightening, removing some short-term protection for the currency.

Our EUR/NOK target for year-end is 10.65, but risks are skewed towards exploration above 10.70 -10.75 in the coming weeks. Anyway, NOK continues to face greater downside vs USD.

Francesco Pesole