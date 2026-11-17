MENAFN - ING) Corporate earnings announcements now part of the macro realm

We'll be keeping an eye on Nvidia's earnings announcement as these results have become an important bellwether for the broader AI story. The stakes are high, with Nvidia making up 5% of the S&P 500 market capitalisation. We've just come through a period of fragile AI sentiment, which has had a direct impact on rates.

The 10yr UST yield is still down from the previous highs in October on the back of AI jitters. But with the NASDAQ up again, we think both US and EUR rates can continue heading back to their previous peaks. If Nvidia earnings don't disappoint and Anthropic manages to pull off a successful IPO, bonds are unlikely to come out as a winner.

On the other hand, failing to meet high AI expectations can trigger a significant move lower in rates too. AI-driven investments have become an integral part of the US growth story. Markets contemplating a 50bp hike in December goes hand in hand with confidence that AI will continue to support the economy. Any signs of setbacks could make markets more cautious and tilt expectations in a more dovish direction.

An AI-driven risk-off event will likely also pull down euro rates, but we would suggest fading such moves, especially at the front end. First, the ECB's reaction function is more driven by inflation than growth at the moment. Second, AI doesn't have a big footprint (yet) in eurozone growth. An exception would be if worsening risk sentiment also hurts French government bonds. In that case, a more dovish market position could be warranted.

Tuesday's events and market views

After employment data from the UK, we'll turn to the ZEW survey outcomes for Germany and the eurozone. Consensus doesn't expect much change, but, if anything, maintains a slightly positive bias. From the US, we have retail sales, import prices, industrial production and capacity utilisation numbers for October. In particular, retail data will be watched for signs of price developments and the strength of US consumers.

The UK will auction £3.25bn of 14y Gilts. Germany will auction €5bn of 2y Schatz. Finland will auction 4y and 10y RFGBs for a total of €1.50bn.