MENAFN - ING) Energy - Oil extends decline as supply concerns ease

Oil prices extended their decline for a second session, with Brent trading below $92/bbl as improving supply conditions outweighed continued geopolitical risks in the Middle East. The physical picture has improved considerably in recent months. Crude oil and fuel flows through the Strait of Hormuz rose to 9.1mb/d in 3Q26 from 5.1mb/d in the previous quarter. However, flows remain well below the 21.4mb/d recorded a year earlier, highlighting that regional supply has yet to fully normalise, as data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows.

Other indicators also point to easing near-term tightness. Brent's prompt spread has narrowed to around $2.40/bbl in backwardation from more than $3/bbl a month ago. Meanwhile, speculative positioning has continued to weaken, with money managers cutting their net long in NYMEX WTI by 14,719 lots to 70,584 lots last week, marking a seventh consecutive weekly decline.

Geopolitical risks remain elevated, with continued attacks on vessels highlighting the vulnerability of regional export infrastructure. However, improving flows from the Persian Gulf and expectations for a looser global oil balance are increasingly offsetting these concerns. We expect improving supply availability to remain a headwind for oil prices, although any renewed disruption to flows through the Strait of Hormuz remains the key upside risk.

Elsewhere, US natural gas prices extended their decline as improving supply and forecasts for warmer weather weighed on the market. Production in the Appalachian region appears to be recovering as producers bring previously withheld volumes back to the market, while above-average temperatures forecast for parts of the Midwest and Northeast should reduce near-term heating demand. However, strong LNG demand should provide some support, with flows to US export terminals reaching record levels and limiting the amount of gas available to the domestic market.

Metals - Gold rebounds from recent lows

Gold edged higher this morning after falling to its lowest close since September 2025 in the previous session. The modest rebound comes after a sharp sell-off driven by persistent US inflation, higher Treasury yields and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy tighter for longer. Weakness in technology stocks has also weighed on bullion recently as investors reduced exposure to cover losses elsewhere. Still, the prospect of further Fed tightening remains a headwind for precious metals. Attention now turns to the minutes from the Fed's October meeting for further clues on the outlook for interest rates. We expect gold to remain volatile in the near term, with the direction of US yields and the dollar likely to remain the key drivers.

In base metals, copper is trading around its lowest level in more than four months as weakness in technology stocks and softer Chinese economic data has weighed on sentiment. The sell-off in AI-related shares has raised concerns around the demand outlook for copper, given the metal's growing exposure to investment in power grids and data centres.

Weaker Chinese industrial and production data yesterday added to concerns over demand from the world's largest copper consumer. However, signs of tightness remain in China's domestic market, where near-term contracts are trading at a sizeable premium to later-dated prices amid depleted inventories and constrained availability.

Meanwhile, aluminium's nearby market has tightened sharply, with the Tom/next spread rising above $115/t and spot metal commanding a premium of more than $250/t over the three-month contract. Low exchange inventories have left the market particularly sensitive to demand for prompt metal, pushing the front of the LME curve deeper into backwardation. We expect this tightness to continue supporting prices in the near term. Further out, however, the supply picture looks less supportive as stronger production growth should gradually improve availability and loosen the global balance next year.

Elsewhere, iron ore extended its decline, with Chinese futures falling to their lowest level in four years at the start of the week as concerns over the demand outlook intensified. Sentiment remains weak amid falling Chinese steel production, poor mill margins and elevated iron ore inventories at ports. The supply outlook is also adding pressure, with expectations of strong shipments through the end of the year and the gradual ramp-up of the Simandou mine in Guinea. China's crude steel output fell further in October to its lowest level since early 2025, reinforcing concerns over demand for steelmaking raw materials. While seasonal restocking ahead of winter could provide some support, any recovery is likely to be limited given the broader weakness in China's steel sector.