(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Share Hong Kong data and voice minutes across your mobile phone and smartwatch for just HK$46/month, watch eSIM included, Add-on anytime Activate instantly*HONG KONG SAR –
Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – SoSIM, Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited (“HTHK”)'s prepaid mobile brand, today announced launch of its new“One Number Watch” data package, following the introduction of Hong Kong's first contract-free smartwatch eSIM service.
Subscribing to the One Number Smart Watch eSIM service at HK$18 for 30 days, customers can add the“One Number Watch” data package for only HK$28 for 30 days, including 28GB of Hong Kong data, 1,500 voice minutes and 30 intra SMS messages. For a total of just HK$46 per month, customers can enjoy smartwatch eSIM connectivity, mobile data and other included service entitlements.
From children's s martwatches to an i ndependent m ain S IM : a w orry- f ree telecoms s olution for every stage of growth
The new“One Number Watch” data package is particularly suitable for parents looking to equip their children with a smartwatch. The data and voice usage included in the service package can be shared by both the smartwatch eSIM and the SoSIM mobile primary SIM. Designed to be affordable and flexible, the package enables parents to stay in touch with their children through a smartwatch.
Combined with built-in smartwatch features such as location tracking and emergency assistance, parents can keep track of their children's well-being anytime, anywhere for greater peace of mind. Children can also use a smartwatch as their primary communications device instead of a smartphone, helping them develop healthy digital habits.
As children grow older, parents can simply pass the SoSIM primary SIM card to their children for continued use and management, allowing them to retain the same mobile number when transitioning from a smartwatch to a smartphone. Children can also choose the services that best suit their own needs without sharing a mobile service package with their parents, enjoying a more flexible and independent mobile telecoms experience.
Diverse eSIM services to meet different connectivity needs
SoSIM offers a range of contract-free eSIM services to cater to different customer needs. For customers seeking a lighter and smarter lifestyle, the SoSIM One Number Smart Watch eSIM service, priced at HK$18 for 30 days, extends their primary mobile number to a smartwatch, enabling internet access, voice calls and SMS functionality. This allows users to stay connected even when their smartphones are not with them.
In addition, SoSIM provides the Family eSIM and Supplementary eSIM services. The Family eSIM service, which supports Apple Watch, is available for HK$22 for the first 30 days and includes a dedicated smartwatch number, unlimited Hong Kong data and voice minutes. Android Watch users can opt for the Supplementary eSIM service at HK$28 per 30 days, which includes a dedicated smartwatch number and shares Hong Kong data and voice entitlement with the primary SIM.
SoSIM Smartwatch eSIM service details
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Apple Watch / Android Watch
One Number Smart Watch eSIM
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Apple Watch
Family eSIM
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Android Watch
Supplementary eSIM
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Recommended usages
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One SIM that grows with children, delivering worry-free communications every step of the way
Ideal for users who prefer to stay active without carrying extra devices and those with fast-paced lifestyles, enabling seamless communications even when their smartphone is not on hand
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Designed for those who use a smartwatch as their primary communications device
Ideal for children and seniors who do not require a smartphone
Stay connected even without Wi‐Fi coverage
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Fee
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HK$18 / 30 days
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HK$22 for the first 30 days
(HK$28 per 30 days thereafter)
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HK$28 / 30 days
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Mobile
number
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Shares the same mobile number as the primary SIM
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Each eSIM comes with a dedicated supplementary mobile number
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Hong Kong data entitlement and voice minutes
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Share data and voice minutes with the primary SIM
Add-on the“One Number Watch” data package (HK$28/30 days), usage can be shared between the smartwatch eSIM and primary mobile SIM
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Unlimited
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Share with the primary SIM
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Send and receive SMS
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✔
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All SoSIM smartwatch eSIM services are contract-free and can be subscribed to anytime, anywhere through the SoSIM App, with instant purchase and activation*.
* Family eSIM and Supplementary eSIM services require Hong Kong real-name registration before use.
For more service details, please visit
Prepaid Smart Watch eSIM | Children Smart Watch Service | Activate Apple & Android Watch from $18, no contract – SoSIM.
Hashtag:
#SoSIM
Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) LimitedHutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited (“HTHK”), a leading mobile operator in Hong Kong, offers diverse and advanced mobile telecoms services under the 3 Hong Kong, 3SUPREME, SoSIM and MO+ brands, addressing different needs of the consumer market. HTHK is also dedicated to developing business and enterprise solutions under the 3Business brand in the corporate market spanning mobile commerce, information technology, smart city, the Internet of Things and big data. HTHK channels the latest technologies into innovations that set market trends and steer industry development.
HTHK is the mobile division of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (stock code: 215), a group member of CK Hutchison Holdings (stock code: 1). For more information on HTHK, visit
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