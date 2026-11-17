12Th Pycon Hong Kong Attracts Technology Professionals From Over 17 Regions To Explore The Future Of Python Programming In The AI Era
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) 20 developer teams present research at PyCon HK 2026 to showcase their latest Python programming techniques and use casesHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 - The 12th edition of Hong Kong's flagship annual Python conference, PyCon Hong Kong (PyCon HK) 2026, was held on 14–15 November at the Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT) at the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Lee Wai Lee) campus. The event attracted technology professionals from 17 countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, with cumulative attendance exceeding 300 participants, who came together to explore programming development in the AI era.
This year's conference was themed“Code, Connect and Carry On.” Twenty developer teams from Hong Kong and overseas were selected from more than 110 submission proposals to present their research and work at PyCon HK 2026.
110+ Proposals Received; 20 Selected for Presentation
From over 110 proposal submissions, the organising committee carefully considered and selected 20 projects that demonstrated technical innovation and aligned with current trends in software development and programming. This year, the organising committee received 10% more proposal submissions than last year, while the number of unique applicants rose by 33.8%. With a selection rate below 20%, the overall quality of submissions was notably high, and competition was strong.
Developers from diverse sectors - from finance, sports science, and education - were invited to share their work with the Python community. The selected presentations covered areas such as large language models (LLMs), generative AI (GenAI), cybersecurity, and other specialised programming domains.
“In an era of rapid AI advancement, PyCon HK 2026 seeks to highlight that AI should serve as a powerful multiplier for professional software developers, not a replacement,” said Calvin Tsang, Chairperson of the PyCon HK Organising Committee.“While AI can accelerate boilerplate code, testing, and prototyping, system design, code review, security governance, and accountability still rely on the judgement of professional developers. This year, we are calling on the Python community to learn to collaborate with AI. Through real-world case studies, we aim to demonstrate Python's potential in addressing industry challenges.”
“AI is advancing rapidly, but solid programming fundamentals remain essential for professional software developers,” added Dr Adrian Tam, Member of the Organising Committee and Software Engineer at NVIDIA.“'Vibe coding' based on natural language may work for small tasks, but scalable, maintainable, and secure systems still require people who truly understand the underlying principles to lead the development. On the other hand, developers who harness the full potential of Python can have a common language with AI to describe the details. Then developers can truly own and improve what AI generates - helping them realise the vision of collaborative programming with AI.”
A Volunteer-Driven Annual Technology Event
As a volunteer-driven annual event, PyCon HK 2026 was co-organised by the Hong Kong Python User Group, Open Source Hong Kong (OSHK), the Hong Kong Creative Open Technology Association (HKCOTA), and the Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT). It brought together local and overseas Python enthusiasts, developers, educators, students, and open-source contributors to exchange technical knowledge and open-source experience, while exploring human-centred AI development.
“As one of the co-organisers of PyCon HK this year, HKIIT is providing students with a valuable platform to engage with industry experts and technology professionals, while gaining first-hand exposure to the latest applications of Python, AI and other emerging technologies,” said Cyrus Wong, Senior Lecturer at HKIIT.“This experience helps students connect their classroom learning with the practical needs of the industry, equipping them for their future careers.”
64 Technology Practitioners Join Development Sprint
On the second day (15 November), the Development Sprint attracted 64 technology professionals and enthusiasts to work on five community-initiated Python projects. Unlike the first day's talks, presentations, and community activities, the Sprint focused on collaborative contribution to Python and open-source projects rather than instructor-led workshops. Participants worked with project leads and other contributors according to their interests and skill levels to complete practical tasks while exchanging experiences and learning by doing.
Five development sprint projects include:
nsh-py: Build true native desktop and mobile applications across multiple platforms in pure Python with nsh-py, powered by the Native Shell (NSH) framework. Training an LLM with MiniMind: Use MiniMind, a lightweight framework with a model architecture aligned with Qwen3, to learn how to train a small language model at low cost. Django Code and Test Sprint: Coding and testing with the Django framework Django Documentation Translation Sprint: Improving Django's documentation translations on Transifex Sprint-decision model on video tagging: Run a decision model locally and use it to tag objects in a video frame by frame.
“PyCon HK is more than a technical conference - it is a platform for putting the local open-source and Python communities into practice. This year's theme of 'Code, Connect and Carry On' is precisely about enabling participants to advance open-source projects together through exchange, while staying true to a human-centred direction amid the AI wave,” Calvin Tsang added.
Hashtag: #PyConHongKong
About PyCon Hong KongPyCon Hong Kong (PyCon HK) is Hong Kong's leading annual Python conference. It aims to bring together local and overseas Python enthusiasts, developers, educators, students, technology innovators, and open-source contributors to create a platform for knowledge sharing and exchange, and to explore the limitless possibilities of Python.
As a volunteer-driven annual event, PyCon HK is co-organised by the Hong Kong Python User Group, Open Source Hong Kong (OSHK), and the Hong Kong Creative Open Technology Association (HKCOTA). Over the years, it has received strong support from community members passionate about Python, open source, and innovation and technology. This year marks the 12th edition of the conference, and Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT) became one of the co-organisers.
PyCon HK is also part of the global PyCon community, joining more than 50 PyCon events held worldwide each year to promote technological development. For more information, please visit:
This year's conference was themed“Code, Connect and Carry On.” Twenty developer teams from Hong Kong and overseas were selected from more than 110 submission proposals to present their research and work at PyCon HK 2026.
110+ Proposals Received; 20 Selected for Presentation
From over 110 proposal submissions, the organising committee carefully considered and selected 20 projects that demonstrated technical innovation and aligned with current trends in software development and programming. This year, the organising committee received 10% more proposal submissions than last year, while the number of unique applicants rose by 33.8%. With a selection rate below 20%, the overall quality of submissions was notably high, and competition was strong.
Developers from diverse sectors - from finance, sports science, and education - were invited to share their work with the Python community. The selected presentations covered areas such as large language models (LLMs), generative AI (GenAI), cybersecurity, and other specialised programming domains.
“In an era of rapid AI advancement, PyCon HK 2026 seeks to highlight that AI should serve as a powerful multiplier for professional software developers, not a replacement,” said Calvin Tsang, Chairperson of the PyCon HK Organising Committee.“While AI can accelerate boilerplate code, testing, and prototyping, system design, code review, security governance, and accountability still rely on the judgement of professional developers. This year, we are calling on the Python community to learn to collaborate with AI. Through real-world case studies, we aim to demonstrate Python's potential in addressing industry challenges.”
“AI is advancing rapidly, but solid programming fundamentals remain essential for professional software developers,” added Dr Adrian Tam, Member of the Organising Committee and Software Engineer at NVIDIA.“'Vibe coding' based on natural language may work for small tasks, but scalable, maintainable, and secure systems still require people who truly understand the underlying principles to lead the development. On the other hand, developers who harness the full potential of Python can have a common language with AI to describe the details. Then developers can truly own and improve what AI generates - helping them realise the vision of collaborative programming with AI.”
A Volunteer-Driven Annual Technology Event
As a volunteer-driven annual event, PyCon HK 2026 was co-organised by the Hong Kong Python User Group, Open Source Hong Kong (OSHK), the Hong Kong Creative Open Technology Association (HKCOTA), and the Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT). It brought together local and overseas Python enthusiasts, developers, educators, students, and open-source contributors to exchange technical knowledge and open-source experience, while exploring human-centred AI development.
“As one of the co-organisers of PyCon HK this year, HKIIT is providing students with a valuable platform to engage with industry experts and technology professionals, while gaining first-hand exposure to the latest applications of Python, AI and other emerging technologies,” said Cyrus Wong, Senior Lecturer at HKIIT.“This experience helps students connect their classroom learning with the practical needs of the industry, equipping them for their future careers.”
64 Technology Practitioners Join Development Sprint
On the second day (15 November), the Development Sprint attracted 64 technology professionals and enthusiasts to work on five community-initiated Python projects. Unlike the first day's talks, presentations, and community activities, the Sprint focused on collaborative contribution to Python and open-source projects rather than instructor-led workshops. Participants worked with project leads and other contributors according to their interests and skill levels to complete practical tasks while exchanging experiences and learning by doing.
Five development sprint projects include:
nsh-py: Build true native desktop and mobile applications across multiple platforms in pure Python with nsh-py, powered by the Native Shell (NSH) framework. Training an LLM with MiniMind: Use MiniMind, a lightweight framework with a model architecture aligned with Qwen3, to learn how to train a small language model at low cost. Django Code and Test Sprint: Coding and testing with the Django framework Django Documentation Translation Sprint: Improving Django's documentation translations on Transifex Sprint-decision model on video tagging: Run a decision model locally and use it to tag objects in a video frame by frame.
“PyCon HK is more than a technical conference - it is a platform for putting the local open-source and Python communities into practice. This year's theme of 'Code, Connect and Carry On' is precisely about enabling participants to advance open-source projects together through exchange, while staying true to a human-centred direction amid the AI wave,” Calvin Tsang added.
Hashtag: #PyConHongKong
About PyCon Hong KongPyCon Hong Kong (PyCon HK) is Hong Kong's leading annual Python conference. It aims to bring together local and overseas Python enthusiasts, developers, educators, students, technology innovators, and open-source contributors to create a platform for knowledge sharing and exchange, and to explore the limitless possibilities of Python.
As a volunteer-driven annual event, PyCon HK is co-organised by the Hong Kong Python User Group, Open Source Hong Kong (OSHK), and the Hong Kong Creative Open Technology Association (HKCOTA). Over the years, it has received strong support from community members passionate about Python, open source, and innovation and technology. This year marks the 12th edition of the conference, and Hong Kong Institute of Information Technology (HKIIT) became one of the co-organisers.
PyCon HK is also part of the global PyCon community, joining more than 50 PyCon events held worldwide each year to promote technological development. For more information, please visit:
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