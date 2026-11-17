5 EU Nations Push Rwanda Return Hub Plan Amid UNHCR Concerns
(MENAFN) The UN refugee agency on Monday highlighted the importance of fair asylum assessments and humane repatriation arrangements as five European Union countries unveiled a proposal to establish a migrant “return hub” in Rwanda.
Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands presented the initiative during discussions with Rwandan officials in Vienna. Under the proposed scheme, the facility would accommodate individuals deemed ineligible for international protection following a “full and fair asylum procedure” conducted in one of the participating EU nations, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih underscored the importance of ensuring “fair, efficient and credible asylum procedures” alongside “prompt and humane return arrangements” for individuals who have no legal grounds to remain in the country. He stressed that both measures were critical to preserving public confidence in asylum systems.
Salih also acknowledged the five governments' stated commitment to respecting EU and international legal obligations, including human rights protections. According to UNHCR, the agency agreed to provide guidance on ensuring that any future arrangements meet these legal requirements.
The UN refugee chief further urged governments to maintain financial support for refugees and host communities while expanding access to resettlement, education, family reunification and employment opportunities across Europe.
“These are complex issues, but dialogue is essential,” Salih said. “UNHCR will continue to engage constructively, guided by our mandate and commitment to international refugee and human rights law, to preserve the integrity of asylum systems and strengthen refugee protection.”
Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands presented the initiative during discussions with Rwandan officials in Vienna. Under the proposed scheme, the facility would accommodate individuals deemed ineligible for international protection following a “full and fair asylum procedure” conducted in one of the participating EU nations, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.
UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih underscored the importance of ensuring “fair, efficient and credible asylum procedures” alongside “prompt and humane return arrangements” for individuals who have no legal grounds to remain in the country. He stressed that both measures were critical to preserving public confidence in asylum systems.
Salih also acknowledged the five governments' stated commitment to respecting EU and international legal obligations, including human rights protections. According to UNHCR, the agency agreed to provide guidance on ensuring that any future arrangements meet these legal requirements.
The UN refugee chief further urged governments to maintain financial support for refugees and host communities while expanding access to resettlement, education, family reunification and employment opportunities across Europe.
“These are complex issues, but dialogue is essential,” Salih said. “UNHCR will continue to engage constructively, guided by our mandate and commitment to international refugee and human rights law, to preserve the integrity of asylum systems and strengthen refugee protection.”
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