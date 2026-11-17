MENAFN - ValueWalk) Strategy (MSTR) is proposing to fund its next phase of Bitcoin buying with $10 billion to $30 billion of“digital credit” capacity that Executive Chairman Michael Saylor said needs neither new common-stock issuance nor further gains in Bitcoin's price, as Crypto Briefing first reported from the company's Q3 2026 earnings call. CEO Phong Le said on the call that issuing preferred securities, above all perpetual preferred shares such as STRC, will be the main way Strategy acquires more Bitcoin going forward.

The shift replaces the funding engine that built the company's stack. Strategy's 848,517 BTC, held as of October 25 and up 26% for the year, were accumulated largely through at-the-market common-share sales and convertible debt, the dilutive playbook that defined its earlier buying sprees. Preferred issuance works differently: the instruments carry a double-digit yield obligation rather than diluting common shareholders, and the $30 billion figure is capacity, not a target the company plans to raise immediately.

A layered capital stack

Strategy frames its balance sheet in three layers: digital capital, digital equity and digital credit. The credit layer already holds about $16 billion in notional securities outstanding across ten listed instruments, and Saylor's $10 billion to $30 billion range is his estimate of how much more that layer could absorb on top of the current stack.

The company also reported about $5.07 billion in dollar assets, which by Strategy's own math could cover preferred dividends and debt interest for roughly 3.4 years at current obligations. New double-digit-yield paper would raise that recurring bill, so the cushion is a snapshot rather than a guarantee.

What it means for holders

For common shareholders, the appeal is that further Bitcoin accumulation stops depending on fresh equity issuance, which has weighed on per-share metrics whenever the stock trades near its Bitcoin net asset value. Prior corporate-treasury coverage includes Strive's $509 million third-quarter profit as smaller Bitcoin treasuries chase the same preferred-share funding template.

STRC itself is pitched as a steadier alternative to holding Bitcoin directly, though the instrument has traded below par in the past and Strategy sold Bitcoin in August to service preferred stock, a precedent worth weighing against the yield promise. The third-quarter net income of $19.53 billion rested almost entirely on a $20.91 billion fair-value gain on digital assets, a paper mark rather than operating cash.

The next test is whether any new preferred instrument actually reaches the market: Strategy said the $30 billion figure is not an immediate fundraising target, and no new issuance was announced on the call.