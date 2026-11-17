MENAFN - ValueWalk) M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) raised its quarterly common stock dividend 20%, to $1.80 per share, in an announcement made on November 16, 2026 from its Buffalo, New York headquarters. The new payout replaces the $1.50 per share the bank paid for the third quarter.

The company's release states that the board“has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.80 per share on its common stock.” The increase, it says,“represents an increase of $.30 per share, or 20 percent, from the previous $1.50 per share dividend paid in the third quarter of 2026.”

For income investors, the size of the step is the headline. Regional banks more often nudge their payouts a few cents at a time; a 20% increase in one declaration is an unusually confident signal about how M&T sees its capital position. The new dividend implies a forward yield of 3.28%, a calculation tied to the share price when the increase was announced and one that moves with the stock.

What the calendar says

The dividend is payable December 31, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2026. Investors who want the higher payout need to own shares before the ex-dividend date, which also falls on December 1, 2026.

Capital behind the payout

The increase does not stand alone. M&T has also told investors it forecasts fourth-quarter taxable-equivalent net interest income of $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion, and that it is targeting a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 10% to 10.25%. CET1 is the regulatory measure of a bank's core capital strength; a double-digit target leaves room to fund a richer dividend without thinning the buffer.

The net interest income forecast, worth $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion in the fourth quarter, frames the raise as affordable rather than aspirational: the higher payout is being declared into a bank that expects its core lending income to hold steady.

The raise reads as part of a dividend-paying strategy aimed at shareholders who hold bank stocks for income rather than for a trade.

The bank did not give a reason for the increase or name a capital plan behind it, and no executive commentary accompanied the announcement. The record date is December 1, 2026, and the payment itself goes out on December 31, 2026.