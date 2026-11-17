MENAFN - USA Art News) Sotheby's initiated its November marquee sales onwith a doubleheader auction, generatingacross. While overall results appeared strong, a noticeable slowdown in the second half of the nearly three-hour event suggested a selective buying mood among collectors.

The evening commenced vigorously with a dedicated sale from the collection of cable television magnate Ted Baum and interior designer Ruth Baum. This portion of the auction achieved a“white-glove” result, with all 24 works successfully sold for a hammer total of $90.9 million. Including fees, the Baum sale reached $110 million, slightly surpassing its presale high estimate of $109 million.

The Baum sale featured several notable results. Roy Lichtenstein's 1983 cut-paper work Two Paintings: Sleeping Muse (Study) ignited a four-minute bidding contest, ultimately selling for $3.8 million. Sotheby's CEO Charles Stewart remarked to Chief Marketing Officer Gareth Jones,“Well, that's a good start.” A copper canvas by Lucio Fontana also sparked a bidding war among three in-room bidders, hammering at $3.5 million, or $4.4 million with fees, well above its $3 million high estimate. Andy Warhol's 1964 Flowers, depicting four blue blossoms, sold for $18.2 million, exceeding its $15 million high estimate. The top lot was Joan Mitchell's Green Book of Barbara Guest, which fetched $19.3 million. The Baums had acquired the Mitchell privately in 1986 for just $65,000. Mark Rothko's Untitled sold for $17.7 million, having been acquired by the Baums in 1983 for $115,000. Ed Ruscha's Dimple brought $11.6 million.

The subsequent Now and Contemporary sale proved less consistent. Of 53 lots initially offered, three were withdrawn before the sale, and five went unsold. These included works by Kerry James Marshall, Ellsworth Kelly, Roy Lichtenstein, and Keith Haring, along with a Formula One race car. Tom Eddison, head of contemporary art at Sotheby's London, noted that the car, a first for the auction house, failed to meet its low estimate despite garnering bids.

Despite some unsold lots, the contemporary sale achieved a hammer total of $224.8 million, reaching $268.8 million with fees. This fell within the presale aggregate estimate of $226.2 million to $323 million and surpassed the equivalent November 2025 sale, which generated $178.5 million. Of the 45 lots that sold, 14 hammered above their presale estimates, and 24 landed within range. Jeff Koons's 1991 sculpture Bob-Tail sold for a hammer price of $9 million, or $10.7 million with fees, over three times its high estimate. Agnes Martin's Desert from the collection of Lenore and Bernard Greenberg fetched a $9.2 million hammer bid, or $11.3 million with fees, above its $8 million high estimate. Andy Warhol's 1964–65 painting Flowers brought $18.2 million with fees against a $10 million to $15 million estimate.

Art adviser Ed Dolman found the night's results encouraging, stating via text message toward the end of the sale,“The best works always do fine, [but] buyers were taking some risks again.” He also highlighted the depth of bidding, noting that guarantors were frequently outbid on works, including 29 of the 45 sold lots in the contemporary sale. The top lot of the contemporary sale was Roy Lichtenstein's Reflections on 'Painter and Model' ( 1990 ), which sold for $24.7 million with fees, yet fell short of the high end of its $20 million to $30 million estimate. Willem de Kooning's Water...Soft Banks of a Window (Untitled VIII) realized $20.3 million, just above its $20 million low estimate, while Francis Bacon's Towards Disappearance I made $17.1 million against a $15 million to $20 million estimate.

A notable result was for Yayoi Kusama's 1960 painting No. 3P.B., which hammered for $12.5 million after 10 bids across four minutes. With fees, the result was $15.1 million, just above the $15 million high estimate, setting a new record for the artist, who died in August. Another of her“Infinity Nets” paintings, Infinity Nets (OZEH), from 2011, sold for a hammer price of $2.5 million, or $3.1 million with fees.

Source: ARTnews