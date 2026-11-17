MENAFN - USA Art News) October's Paris art week, a critical event for the international art market, particularly attracting wealthy American collectors, encountered disruptions amid widespread demonstrations and questions regarding its accessibility. Despite its reputation for combining top-tier art fairs, museum exhibitions, and private foundations with Parisian cultural attractions, the week was marked by civil unrest.

“It's important to be in Paris,” said Chris Sharp, a Los Angeles gallerist and founder of Post-Fair, a California-based event that held its inaugural Paris edition in October. Speaking at Post-Fair's preview on October 19 in the Marais district, Sharp added,“Paris is the undisputed capital of the art world, once a year.” Nearby, the phrase“mort aux riches” (death to the rich) was spray-painted on a bank window.

Mass demonstrations and instances of riots and looting had affected Paris the previous weekend. Further protests, focusing on issues like the neglected state of French secondary schools and the rising cost of living, were scheduled for Saturday, October 24, in Paris and other French cities. France's unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 to 24 currently stands at 21.5%, nearly three times higher than in neighboring Germany.

On Tuesday, October 20, the day of the exclusive Avant-Première pre-preview for Art Basel Paris at the Grand Palais, the French activist collective Pillage de Classe (class plunder) posted on Instagram. The message urged protestors to“take back” the Belle Époque exhibition hall on Saturday, the penultimate day of the flagship fair.

Art Basel Paris, however, opted for caution and closed its event two days early on Friday evening. This decision followed a strongly worded letter from France's gallery association to fair director Karim Crippa, leading Art Basel to compensate exhibitors with 20% of their stand fees. Mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth further minimized risks by emptying its stand the day before, leaving only three paintings by local artist Hélène Delprat. The fair was shortened to three VIP preview days and just one day for the general public. Satellite fairs, including Paris Internationale and Post-Fair, also closed early, by lunchtime on Saturday.

On that Saturday afternoon, over 100,000 people demonstrated, though these protests were largely peaceful and confined by police to the city's outskirts. While the disruption was deemed momentary and Art Basel's ultra-wealthy invitees had already departed, concerns emerged about the event's reputational impact.

The Debate Over Exclusivity and Public Access

“The collateral damage is substantial considering the whole point of being in Paris is to let yourself surrender to its myriad charms,” said Andrew Terner, a New York-based private dealer and collector, in the immediate aftermath of the early closure. French authorities attributed violence during weeks of otherwise peaceful protests, initiated in September by discontented lycée students, to“ultra-left radical groups.” Pillage de Classe, a left-wing group, views Art Basel Paris as a“luxury playground” where art serves as a tool for the ultra-wealthy to shield capital from taxation.

Challenges, a French business magazine, reported that the net worth of France's 500 wealthiest individuals increased from 6% of the country's GDP in 1996 to 42% in 2024. Tax reforms introduced by President Macron in 2017 excluded stocks, financial assets (including art), and corporate investments from wealth tax calculations. Additionally, in 2003, the French government granted tax breaks of up to 75% for private individuals and 60% for corporations supporting the arts. This incentivized investment in private foundations such as the Fondation Louis Vuitton, François Pinault's Bourse de Commerce, the Fondation Cartier, and the newly opened Île Seguin luxury hotel and Large art centre. According to Apollo magazine research, Bernard Arnault's LVMH luxury group received an aggregate tax break of €518.1 million between 2007 and 2017, offsetting the €790 million spent building the Frank Gehry-designed Fondation Louis Vuitton.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman noted in a November Substack post that the share of national wealth held by the richest 0.0001% of Americans, approximately 200 individuals, is now more than seven times its 1980 level. The contemporary art market is largely driven by these wealthiest individuals acquiring the most expensive art. This demographic trend, coupled with widespread youth protests in France and other countries over diminished life chances, raises questions about the role of ordinary and young people in the art world.

Questions about accessibility extended to ticket pricing. In October, the general public paid £48 to attend Frieze London, with student tickets priced at £32. Art Basel Paris, part of James Murdoch's Lupa Systems investment portfolio, charged €47 for a standard day pass and €30 for a student ticket. Magnus Resch, a New York-based author and art market entrepreneur, stated,“The galleries pay for the fair. Visitors are a side business.” Resch's estimates suggest stand fees generate at least €15 million, while ticket sales contribute less than €3 million. He argued that charging the public €47 is not about revenue but about maintaining exclusivity. Art Basel does not disclose detailed breakdowns of its revenue streams.

“It is important for the public to visit an art fair,” said Guillaume Sultana, whose contemporary art gallery exhibited on Art Basel Paris's upper level, which typically sees less foot traffic than the ground floor dominated by mega-galleries. However, Sultana acknowledged that“a lot of general visitors on the weekend are a bit frustrated because public tickets are very expensive.”

Sultana confirmed that the“main business is done during the very first days of an art fair, always.” Despite the fair's shortened duration, Sultana described the experience as“very good,” having sold a painting by young Syrian artist Osama Al Rayyan for €15,000 during the preview, among other works. While €15,000 might be considered an“affordable” price point in the international art market, traditional advice suggests sensible collectors spend no more than 5% of their available wealth on art. This implies a buyer of the Al Rayyan painting would theoretically have €300,000 in disposable income.

Source: The Art Newspaper