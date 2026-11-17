The Simaisma and Al Daayen Youth Centre has concluded the 15th edition of the“Kashta” Exhibition, organised in collaboration with Lusail Sports Club under the“Youth and Trade” project, with the participation of entrepreneurs, productive families, and local businesses.

This edition went beyond a traditional commercial exhibition, offering an integrated community platform that promoted national products, celebrated Qatari heritage, supported local entrepreneurship, and empowered young people through practical involvement in event management and operations. A key highlight was the“Sanaat Deertna” exhibition, which provided productive families with an opportunity to showcase their products, connect with consumers, and explore new marketing opportunities. The programme also featured practical workshops on facility operations, sales and customer service, and investment fundamentals through the“Young Investor” initiative.

At the conclusion, the centre expressed its appreciation to the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Lusail Sports Club, participating organisations, productive families, entrepreneurs, organisers, volunteers, and media representatives for their contributions to the exhibition's success.

The 15th edition of Kashta reinforces the centre's commitment to youth development, supporting national production, preserving Qatari heritage, and strengthening community partnerships, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Simaisma and Al Daayen Youth Centre Kashta Exhibition