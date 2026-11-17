Qatar Charity's Board of Directors held its regular meeting, chaired by Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani, chairman of the Board of Directors, to review the organisation's performance and assess progress on its strategic plan in light of developments in the region.

The board reviewed Qatar Charity's financial and administrative performance and the latest advances in its use of digital solutions and artificial intelligence.

It also examined recommendations submitted by the Audit, Risk, and Compliance Committee covering the previous reporting period and issued its recommendations accordingly.