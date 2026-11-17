Aamal Company QPSC (“Aamal”), organised the third edition of“Aamal Ride” recently at Doha Port, attracting over 1,000 participants. The event was held in co-ordination with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Qatar Cyclists.

Part of Aamal's corporate social responsibility initiatives, the ride aims to encourage members of the community to adopt healthy, active lifestyles and raise awareness of health, wellbeing and sustainability.

It also highlights cycling as both a form of exercise that improves physical fitness and an environmentally friendly means of transport. Aamal Ride was also included in the activities for Qatar Sustainability Week, supporting Qatar's wider sustainability initiatives by encouraging active lifestyles and promoting cycling as an environmentally friendly means of transport.

The event featured routes of varying distances, reaching up to 40km from Doha Port to The Pearl Island, alongside a dedicated 5km children's route, encouraging participation across different ages and fitness levels. Children's activities and a range of other sports activities also offered participants and their families an enjoyable combination of sport and recreation.

This edition saw strong participation from employees across the Aamal Group, reflecting their engagement with the Company's community initiatives and their interest in sport and health.

Several prominent figures from the cycling community also took part, including Abdullah Hamadi, Abdullah AlSiddiqi, Hamza Shukfa, Dr Jamal AlQatami, Khalifa al-Khulaifi and Nasser al-Khulaifi, alongside many other cycling enthusiasts.

Rashid bin Ali al-Mansoori, chief executive officer of Aamal Company commented:“We are delighted that the third edition of Aamal Ride brought together over 1,000 participants around a shared message of health, physical activity and community connection. We offered a variety of routes and activities to enable children, families and experienced cyclists to take part and enjoy the event.”