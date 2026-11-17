ECB, Fed Officials Highlight AI Risks to Global Financial Stability
(MENAFN) Officials from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve cautioned Monday that the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence could introduce growing threats to financial stability, particularly through sophisticated cyberattacks, market manipulation and increasingly coordinated trading activity.
Addressing participants at Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, ECB Vice President Boris Vujcic explained that vulnerabilities associated with AI were no longer limited to elevated technology stock valuations, but were also spreading into debt financing, concentrated market exposures and operational activities.
Vujcic noted that the possibility of a significant market repricing had increased, while the financial sector's growing dependence on a limited number of technology service providers was creating additional risks for banks and other financial intermediaries.
"In particular, increasingly capable and autonomous AI systems are magnifying the scale, speed and sophistication of cyberattacks," he said.
He further highlighted the growing effectiveness of social engineering techniques, warning that attackers could gain an advantage over financial institutions in the short term as these methods become more advanced.
According to Vujcic, banks and other financial organizations are also facing rising expenses and technical limitations when attempting to introduce AI-powered defensive measures to protect their systems.
Beyond cybersecurity concerns, the ECB official warned that declining confidence in AI's commercial and investment prospects could prompt investors to withdraw money from investment funds, forcing managers to sell assets to meet redemption requests.
He added that extensive borrowing and heavily concentrated investment portfolios could intensify market disruptions, potentially increasing financial pressures across the broader system.
Addressing participants at Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, ECB Vice President Boris Vujcic explained that vulnerabilities associated with AI were no longer limited to elevated technology stock valuations, but were also spreading into debt financing, concentrated market exposures and operational activities.
Vujcic noted that the possibility of a significant market repricing had increased, while the financial sector's growing dependence on a limited number of technology service providers was creating additional risks for banks and other financial intermediaries.
"In particular, increasingly capable and autonomous AI systems are magnifying the scale, speed and sophistication of cyberattacks," he said.
He further highlighted the growing effectiveness of social engineering techniques, warning that attackers could gain an advantage over financial institutions in the short term as these methods become more advanced.
According to Vujcic, banks and other financial organizations are also facing rising expenses and technical limitations when attempting to introduce AI-powered defensive measures to protect their systems.
Beyond cybersecurity concerns, the ECB official warned that declining confidence in AI's commercial and investment prospects could prompt investors to withdraw money from investment funds, forcing managers to sell assets to meet redemption requests.
He added that extensive borrowing and heavily concentrated investment portfolios could intensify market disruptions, potentially increasing financial pressures across the broader system.
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