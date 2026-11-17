MENAFN - Gulf Times) With nearly one in four adults in Qatar living with diabetes, doctors urge a review every three months and yearly checks for the heart, nerves and eyes.

Diabetes rarely announces itself. For many people, the first sign is not thirst or tiredness but a complication that has been developing quietly for years: a blurred patch in their vision, numb feet or a heart problem.

The scale in Qatar is significant. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 409,300 adults here were living with diabetes in 2024, close to one in four adults. Nearly half of them did not know it.

Following World Diabetes Day on November 14, doctors at Aster Hospital and Aster Medical Centres in Qatar are urging people to treat diabetes as what it is: a whole-body disease that needs a team, not just a once-a-year prescription refill.

The three-month rhythm

"Diabetes control is measured in months, not days," says Dr Jobin Rajan Benjamin, Specialist – Internal Medicine. "The HbA1c test shows your average sugar over the past three months, so a review every three months lets us adjust treatment before damage builds up. Bring your sugar readings, your medicines and your questions. Blood pressure, cholesterol, kidney function and weight matter as much as the sugar number."

Protecting the heart

High blood sugar damages blood vessels over time, raising the risk of heart attack and stroke. "Heart disease is a major cause of death in people with diabetes, and it can be silent," says Dr Joji Mathews, Specialist-Cardiology. "Breathlessness on climbing the stairs, chest tightness or unusual tiredness should never be dismissed. A yearly heart check, along with good control of blood pressure and cholesterol, can help prevent serious events."

Listening to the nerves

"Burning, tingling or numbness in the feet is often the first sign of diabetic nerve damage," says Dr Harsha Bhatia, Consultant Neurology. "Many patients ignore it until they get a wound they cannot feel. Inspect your feet every day for cuts, sores, or red spots, and have a healthcare provider perform a comprehensive foot exam at least once a year your doctor about any change in sensation. Early and strict control of blood sugar can slow the damage and ease the pain."

Saving sight

“Diabetic eye disease usually causes no symptoms in its early stages, which is exactly when it is most treatable,” says Dr Neethu Abraham, Ophthalmology Specialist.“By the time vision is blurred, the damage may already be advanced, and treatment becomes much more difficult. So it is importantly that a person with diabetes should have a dilated eye examination at least once a year, even if their eyesight seems fine.”

Teeth and skin

Diabetes also raises the risk of gum disease, and gum infection in turn makes blood sugar harder to control. "Bleeding or swollen gums are a warning sign," says Dr Riaz Ahamed, Periodontist. "A dental check-up every six months should be part of every diabetes care plan."

Dr Anila Konthankuzhi, Dermatology Specialist, adds:“Slow-healing cuts, repeated fungal and bacterial skin infections, and very dry, itchy skin can all point to poorly controlled sugar. Moisturise daily, keep skin folds dry, and have any wound that isn't healing checked promptly.”

What you should do now

. Get your blood sugar checked, whatever your age, especially if diabetes runs in your family.. If you have diabetes, see your physician every three months and ask for your HbA1c result.. Book a yearly eye examination, heart check and foot assessment, or follow the schedule your doctor sets.. Bring a list of your medicines and recent sugar readings to every visit.. Walk for at least 30 minutes a day, cut down on sugary drinks and fried food, and stop smoking.

Aster Hospital has a dedicated Diabetic Care Clinic, and Aster Hospital and Aster Medical Centres in Qatar offer consultations in internal medicine, cardiology, neurology, ophthalmology, dentistry and dermatology.

Diabetes Aster hospital health World Diabetes Day