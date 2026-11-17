MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has been honoured by the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QACPA) in recognition of its gold sponsorship and distinguished participation in the Financial Sustainability for Economic Sectors Conference held in Doha.

The ministry, represented by its Human Resources Department, received the recognition for its efforts in supporting initiatives aimed at promoting financial sustainability and facilitating the exchange of accounting and endowment-related expertise among institutions, contributing to more efficient resource management, rationalisation of spending and sustainable development of assets.

Assistant Director of the Human Resources Department at Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Rashid Bakhit Al Marri, received the award on behalf of the ministry. Speaking at the conference, he expressed the ministry's pride in its participation and the recognition, reaffirming its continued commitment to supporting national initiatives that promote financial sustainability and institutional transparency.

The ministry's gold sponsorship reflects its keenness to strengthen cooperation between government entities and professional institutions and create opportunities for sharing knowledge and expertise in accounting, endowment and financial affairs.

Such cooperation supports the development of institutional practices that combine spending efficiency with effective investment and the diversification of resource utilisation, the ministry said.

The ministry also highlighted the connection between financial sustainability and the values derived from Islamic Sharia principles, particularly the preservation and development of wealth, rational spending, avoidance of extravagance and waste, and promotion of social solidarity.

These principles provide a foundation for responsible and efficient resource management that meets present needs while safeguarding the rights of future generations.

The conference featured discussion sessions addressing various mechanisms and approaches to resource rationalisation and financial sustainability.

Endowments (waqf) were highlighted as an established practical model of financial sustainability, based on preserving and developing assets while directing their returns towards charitable causes and public benefit.

This model has particular relevance to discussions on sustainable financing, as it links the development of assets with the continuity of their social impact.

Effective management of endowment assets, based on sound governance and transparency, can strengthen their capacity to provide sustainable funding for development initiatives and projects in education, healthcare and social welfare.

The exchange of accounting and endowment expertise among institutions also offers opportunities to benefit from this model and improve resource management practices while maximising their social impact.