Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Tuesday with the Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand, HE Sarun Charoensawan, who is visiting the country.The meeting discussed cooperation relations and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

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