Mongolian President Announces Resignation
Ulan Bator: Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh announced on Tuesday that he intends to step down from office.
Under Mongolia's Law on the Presidency, the final decision on whether to accept his resignation rests with the country's 126-member unicameral parliament, the State Great Khural.
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