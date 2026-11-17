MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: MEEZA has signed an agreement worth more than QR100 million to host a dedicated sovereign cloud region for one of the leading entities in Qatar, according to a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website.

Under the agreement, MEEZA will deliver and operate a dedicated cloud environment that will serve as the infrastructure for an enterprise resource planning platform, providing a secure, high-performance environment for mission-critical cloud workloads while ensuring that all data remains within Qatar.

The company will also establish and manage a secure data-center environment to meet the beneficiary entity's requirements for information security, operational efficiency and service continuity.

MEEZA said it has begun preparations to deliver the services under the agreement and expects the contract to begin contributing to its revenue in 2026.