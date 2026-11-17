MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation has officially launched I'dād, its career development platform connecting students, alumni, employers, and career partners to strengthen the relationship between academic learning and professional opportunities.

More than a job-search platform, I'dād represents HBKU's integrated approach to career development. It supports students from their first year of study and throughout their professional journeys beyond graduation. By connecting education with industry, the platform enables students and graduates to develop their skills, gain practical experience, and explore career pathways aligned with their aspirations and the evolving labor market.

I'dād also provides employers and career partners with opportunities to engage directly with emerging talent and contribute to workforce development through internships, professional mentoring, real-world projects, workshops, and employment opportunities.

Vice President for Student Affairs, HBKU, Dr. Maryam Hamad Al-Mannai (pictured) said,“At HBKU, we believe that equipping our students with the knowledge, competencies, and experiences they need to succeed helps create meaningful connections with the world of work. I'dād reflects this commitment by bringing education and industry closer together through a continuous, personalized, and technology-enabled career development journey. It is an investment in our students, our graduates, and the future talent of Qatar.”

At its core, I'dād is a comprehensive set of tools designed to make career development a continuous process rather than a single transition from university to employment. A personalised career roadmap helps students align their skills, interests, and aspirations with future career opportunities, while a digital portfolio brings together their verified skills, competencies, and achievements. A career readiness score identifies strengths and areas for further development, while intelligent talent matching connects students with opportunities based on their profiles and career goals.

The platform also introduces an alumni mentorship network that links students with graduates who can offer professional guidance, experience, and networks. Lifelong career development features will support continued growth beyond graduation. Through its talent intelligence & impact capabilities, HBKU and its partners can gain valuable insights into career outcomes, emerging skills gaps, and changing employer needs.

During the launch, Rashid S. Adiba, Director of Community Outreach and Student Relations, delivered a live demonstration of I'dād, followed by career networking sessions involving leading companies and career partners in Qatar.

Adiba added:“I'dād provides our career partners with a practical and meaningful way to engage with HBKU talent beyond traditional recruitment. Whether through internships, real-world projects, mentoring, or professional workshops, partners can contribute to developing talent while identifying individuals whose skills and aspirations meet their organizational needs. We look forward to building long-term relationships that create value for both our students and our partners.”