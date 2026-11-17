MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The 43rd anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was celebrated with a reception hosted by the TRNC Trade and Tourism Office in Doha on Sunday. The event hosted by Chief of Mission of the TRNC Trade and Tourism Office in Doha, Huriye Hançerli, brought together approximately 200 guests, including the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Qatar H E Yakup Caymazoğlu, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Qatar Chamber, representatives of international organisations, business leaders, academics, and TRNC citizens residing in Qatar.

