MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (Aman) has launched the 'Aman Ambassadors' initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, engaging students from public and private schools to promote a culture of protection and prevention within school communities.

The initiative, launched ahead of World Children's Day, observed on November 20, aims to develop student leaders who can raise awareness about child protection, promote psychological and social safety in schools, and help prevent negative behaviours that affect students' wellbeing and stability.

The initiative targets primary and preparatory school students from public and private schools, with the participation of social workers and psychologists in accompanying awareness and training programmes.

It forms part of Aman's efforts to raise awareness of the risks of violence, bullying and technological extortion, while encouraging students to take an active role in communicating awareness messages to their peers and creating a safe and supportive school environment based on mutual respect and social responsibility.

As part of the programme, selected student ambassadors will undergo specialised training delivered by Aman's social and psychological specialists. The training will include interactive workshops to develop leadership and positive communication skills, raise awareness of different forms of bullying and violence, and equip students with the knowledge needed to promote protection within their schools.

The ambassadors will also participate in organising school awareness activities, delivering guidance messages during morning assemblies and helping coordinate workshops and lectures in cooperation with Aman and school administrations. They will additionally take part in community events organised by the centre.

Acting Executive Director of Aman Fadhel Al Kaabi, said the initiative represents an investment in the awareness of future generations and the strengthening of their social responsibility.

He said the initiative reflects the centre's approach of adopting preventive, awareness-based and proactive programmes that empower young people to protect themselves and their school communities from harmful behaviours.

Building a safe society begins with raising a generation that understands its rights and responsibilities and can positively influence its surroundings, he said.

Director of Community Awareness at Aman Bakhita Al Ghayathin, said the initiative seeks to prepare students to become positive and influential members of their school communities through an integrated training and awareness programme tailored to their age groups and psychological and social needs.

She said selection criteria include good conduct, communication skills, initiative, leadership qualities and a willingness to help fellow students.

Director of the Communications and Media Office at Aman Hanan Al Ali, said the initiative represents a new approach to community awareness by involving students themselves in creating and communicating awareness messages to their peers.