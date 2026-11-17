MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of bridging academic learning with practical clinical exposure, members of the Student Representative Board from Qatar University's (QU) College of Pharmacy, visited the Equine Veterinary Medical Center (EVMC) at Al Shaqab, the equestrian center under Qatar Foundation (QF).

The visit aimed to explore the field of equine healthcare, gain insight into its healthcare system, and highlight the essential role of pharmacists in supporting animal health and well-being.

The participating students included Nazar Abuzaid, Amro Jadalla, Aya Rahhal, Aenas Wakel, Reem Ezudin and Hagar Farag.

The visit commenced at the microbiology laboratory, where Diagnostic Laboratory Manager at the EVMC, Dr. Wasiq Mehmood, introduced advanced laboratory equipment and diagnostic instruments utilised in microbiological testing. Discussions focused on the laboratory's critical role in bacterial identification and the diagnosis of infectious diseases, emphasising how accurate diagnostic results guide effective treatment decisions.

The tour continued at the equine pharmacy, where Head of Pharmacy at the EVMC, Dr. Meera Sebastian, showcased the pharmacy's integral function in equine healthcare and its contribution to the safe and effective treatment of horses. Presentations covered various veterinary medications, their therapeutic classes, and clinical applications, underscoring the importance of appropriate medication selection, safe handling protocols, and pharmacological precision in veterinary settings.

The visit concluded with an interactive session led by veterinarian Senior Clinician at the EVMC, Dr. Benjamin Uberti, focusing on key diagnostic parameters and their significance in guiding clinical decisions.

The discussions emphasised interprofessional collaboration between pharmacists and veterinarians in optimising medication therapy, particularly regarding dose adjustments based on individual patient needs.